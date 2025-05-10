Dua Lipa, Elton John and Paul McCartney among stars who signed letter calling for PM to protect ‘lifeblood’ of industry

By Josef Al Shemary

Dua Lipa, Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney are among the 400 creatives, media leaders and business executives that have signed a letter to the Prime Minister urging him to protect the "lifeblood" of the industry and back proposals to protect copyright law.

The letter urges Sir Keir Starmer to back an amendment to the Data (Use and Access) Bill which would require tech companies to be transparent about the creative content they use to train generative AI models.

This comes after the Bill passed its third reading in the Commons on Wednesday, with the Government resisting proposals to include changes relating to AI and copyright, with a vote due to take place in the House of Lords on Monday May 12.

Signatories to the letter include musicians, writers, producers and actors from across the creative industry in the UK including Doctor Who's Russell T Davies, band Coldplay and singer Florence Welch.

English pop star Robbie Williams also signed the letter alongside producer Mark Ronson, Scottish singer-songwriter Annie Lennox and dozens of arts and media organisations from across the UK.

The letter said: "Creative copyright is the lifeblood of the creative industries. It recognises the moral authority we have over our work and provides an income stream for 2.4 million people across the four nations of the United Kingdom. The fight to defend our creative industries has been joined by scores of UK businesses, including those who use and develop AI.

"We are not against progress or innovation. The creative industries have always been early adopters of technology. Indeed, many of the world's greatest inventions, from the lightbulb to AI itself, have been a result of UK creative minds grappling with technology.

"We will lose an immense growth opportunity if we give our work away at the behest of a handful of powerful overseas tech companies and with it our future income, the UK's position as a creative powerhouse, and any hope that the technology of daily life will embody the values and laws of the United Kingdom."

This comes after MPs, leaders and organisations from the creative industries, including UK Music, gathered in central London on Wednesday calling on the Government to make changes to the Bill to ensure companies training generative AI, such as ChatGPT, disclose whether work by a human creator has been used, and protect creatives under existing copyright rules.

Baroness Beeban Kidron, who put forward the amendment, said: "The UK creative industries reflect our national stories, drive tourism, create wealth for the nation and provide 2.4 million jobs across our four nations. They

must not be sacrificed to the interests of a handful of US tech companies. Nor should we underestimate the role of human creativity in the joy of being human nor the need for common facts to cement our collective experience.

"The UK is in a unique position to take its place as a global player in the international AI supply chain, but to grasp that opportunity requires the transparency provided for in my amendments, which are essential to create a vibrant licensing market."

A government spokesperson said: "We want our creative industries and AI companies to flourish, which is why we're consulting on a package of measures that we hope will work for both sectors.

"We're clear that no changes will be considered unless we are completely satisfied they work for creators.

"It's vital we take the time to work through the range of responses to our consultation, but equally important that we put in the groundwork now as we consider the next steps.

"That is why we have committed to publishing a report and economic impact assessment, exploring the broad range of issues and options on all sides of the debate."

