Dua Lipa confirms engagement to actor Callum Turner after a year-and-a-half romance

The pop sensation, 29, said it was a "really special feeling" to announce the news, having been with the 35-year-old Londoner for almost a year and a half. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Dua Lipa has ended months of speculation by confirming her engagement to actor Callum Turner.

The pop sensation, 29, said it was a "really special feeling" to announce the news, having been with the 35-year-old Londoner for almost a year and a half.

Speaking to British Vogue, the singer said: "Yeah, we're engaged.

"It's very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever - it's a really special feeling."

Turner, best known for his roles in Fantastic Beasts and Masters of the Air, made the ring after consulting with Lipa's best friends and sister, the hitmaker said.

She added: "It's so me. It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."

Lipa sent the rumour mill into overdrive last Christmas when she posted pictures of herself wearing a ring.

She is expected to finish her current world tour - which ends in Mexico in December - before any wedding date is set.

Turner is also busy filming the Apple TV sci-fi series Neuromancer, adapted from William Gibson's 1984 novel, in which he has a lead role.

"We're just enjoying this period," she said. "I've never been someone who's really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I'm like, 'Oh, what would I wear?"