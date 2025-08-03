Dua Lipa says she is 'so grateful' after being honoured with Kosovo citizenship by country's president

Dua Lipa (left) has been granted Kosovo citizenship by the country's president, Vjosa Osmani (right). Picture: President of the Republic of Kosovo

By Danielle Desouza

Levitating and Houdini hitmaker Dua Lipa has said she feels "so grateful" after being granted citizenship of Kosovo by the country's president.

The singer, 29, was born in London to Kosovan-Albanian parents, and she lived in the capital Pristina briefly from the age of 11, when her family returned after Kosovo gained its independence in 2008, before moving back to London aged 15.

Lipa posted on her Instagram story: "Feeling so grateful to have been awarded my Kosovan citizenship by our president [Vjosa Osmani]."

On July 31, Kosovo’s president, Vjosa Osmani, posted several pictures of herself with Lipa to X, alongside the caption: "Welcome back home, Dua! Today, by presidential decree, I had the honor of granting the citizenship of the Republic of Kosovo to one of the most iconic cultural figures in our country’s history, [Dua Lipa].

Welcome back home, Dua!



Today, by presidential decree, I had the honor of granting the citizenship of the Republic of Kosovo to one of the most iconic cultural figures in our country’s history, @DUALIPA.



Dua and Kosovo have always been inseparable. From the world’s biggest… pic.twitter.com/aNlME6pocG — Vjosa Osmani (@VjosaOsmaniPRKS) July 31, 2025

"Dua and Kosovo have always been inseparable. From the world’s biggest stages to the hearts of millions, she’s carried our story with strength, pride, and grace. She’s pushed boundaries, made history, and reminded the world that greatness begins with knowing who you are and where you come from.

"Our gratitude is endless for everything Dua has done, and continues to do for Kosovo."

At her initiation ceremony, Lipa was welcomed by a group of children dressed in white singing her 2020 hit Levitating.

It comes after the singer appeared at the country’s Sunny Hill festival, which she created in 2018, on Friday, where she performed the song Era, with her father, in Albanian.

Posting to X, she said sharing the stage with her dad, as well as performing for those in attendance, was "a moment I'll never forget".

The singer was also granted Albanian citizenship by its president Bajram Begaj in November 2022.