EastEnders star reveals secret breast cancer battle as she gets wig fitted after chemotherapy

EastEnders star Heath Peace revealed her battle with cancer. Picture: Instagram

By Ella Bennett

EastEnders star Heather Peace has spoken out about her secret battle with breast cancer.

The 49-year-old actress shared a video of her wig fitting on the day her chemotherapy treatment ended.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "I’ve been on quite a road for many months now. I was diagnosed with breast cancer at the beginning of October.

"Since then I’ve undergone surgery and recovery over the Christmas period and today my chemotherapy journey ended."

She explained how the end of her treatment felt "like the end of the London Marathon". She said: "I’d turned onto The Mall and could see the giant clock & the finish line. To conclude - I’ve just picked up my medal."

Despite her relief at finishing chemotherapy, she revealed she is "forever changed".

She said: "During this time I’ve narrowed my world. I’ve had the most precious time with my wife Ellie and our 3 girls; Annie, Jessie & Lola. Just trying to appreciate every moment of them.

"I’ve stayed still. I’ve found joy in the simplest of things. Interactions with others have felt honest and real because I’ve had no capacity for small talk.

"It has felt like such a personal shift. There have been so many positives."

She thanked the EastEnders team for their support during her health battles, specifically shouting out the make up team, and also thanked the NHS.

Ms Peace's fellow EastEnders stars showed their support in the comments.

Actress Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter, wrote: "I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again…. WARRIOR WOMAN!!!! Love the bones of you."

Lacey Turner, who plays Stacey Slater said: "My superhero !! Love you always mate."

Adam Woodyatt shared three heart emojis, while Emma Barton said: "Love you so much, you beautiful, strong, mental, brave lady… You’re frigging Ace!!!"