Ed Sheeran and Elton John pen open letter calling on Keir Starmer to 'save music in schools'

23 March 2025, 10:04

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Ed Sheeran is spearheading a call for the funding of music education to repair "decades of dismantling music".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The British singer-songwriter, 34, has written to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Government officials, pushing for immediate, long-term funding for UK music education.

His letter was also signed by Love Actually director Richard Curtis, musicians Coldplay, Annie Lennox, Harry Styles, Sir Elton John, Stormzy, Paloma Faith, Robert Plant, Fred Again, Eric Clapton, and rappers Dave and Central Cee.

In January, Sheeran launched the Ed Sheeran Foundation - an initiative aimed at providing inclusive, high-quality music education.

The letter says: "We are writing collectively as artists, civil society and industry, appealing to your personal belief in music and the promise of opportunity for all under Labour.

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour - Christchurch
Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour - Christchurch. Picture: Getty

"Learning an instrument and getting up on stage - whether in school or a community club - is now a luxury not every child can afford."

They call for a "£250 million UK music education package this spring to repair decades of dismantling music", after citing a 2019 report from industry group the BPI (British Phonographic Industry), which found there had been a 21% decrease in music provision over five years in state schools.

"Music in and out of school should be for all, not a few," the letter also said.

"We understand that there are many pressures. As artists, civil society and industry, we want to be part of the solution."

The letter also cites that "as an industry, we bring in £7.6 billion into the UK economy", and said last year "was the first in over 20 years without a UK global top 10 single or album in the charts" as American musicians dominated 2024's International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) chart release.

It also pointed out the speeches from Brits Rising star Myles Smith, who signed the letter, and group of the year Ezra Collective at the Brit Awards.

Smith said: "How many more venues need to close, how many music programs need to be cut before we realise that we can't just celebrate success, we have to protect the foundations that make it?"

The letter - which copied in the department heads of Culture, Education, Foreign Office, Health & Social Care and Business and Trade - also pushed for music to be funded like sport education, training of 1,000 music teachers, providing money for grassroots projects, music apprenticeships and diversifying the curriculum.

Stormzy
Stormzy. Picture: Getty

A report this March from the Centre for Young Lives think tank and the Child of the North initiative called on the Government to expand arts and music education - including offering free music or singing lessons for three years for every primary school child who wishes to learn.

The report also called for a £150 million "arts premium fund" to develop the existing primary school workforce and train new teachers to provide arts learning.

Born in Yorkshire and raised in Suffolk, Sheeran has had 14 UK number one singles and eight UK number one albums, after beginning his career in 2004.

He has become known in recent years for his charity work including founding the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation (ESSMF), and donating to his former school Thomas Mills High School and Sixth Form in Framlingham.

Sheeran, who has worked with Sir Elton on the number one festive song Merry Christmas and Curtis on Netflix animated movie That Christmas, also supports the relegation-threatened Premier League football club Ipswich Town, which he sponsors.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Larry Tamblyn, who was best known for his work with The Standells, has died aged 82.

Music legend Larry Tamblyn dies aged 82

Exclusive
Chancellor Rachel Reeves Hosts Roundtable With Regulators.

Reeves to slash civil service spending by £2bn as Jeremy Hunt tells LBC chancellor must be 'bolder' to fix UK economy

Brits are set to be £1,400 by 2030, a new study suggests

Average family to be '£1,400 worse off' by 2030, study finds

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu

Turkish president Erdogan's main political rival arrested and jailed ahead of trial

The collision took place on Wrexham Road, New Broughton.

Two teenagers killed in late-night Wrexham motorbike crash

Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican

Pope Francis to make first public appearance today as he returns to Vatican after five weeks in hospital

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has named his plan the "coalition of the willing."

Trump's special envoy dismisses Starmer's Ukraine plan as a 'posture and a pose'

Norwood Primary School in Eastleigh, Hants.

Primary school branded 'disgraceful' as it cancels annual Easter celebration to 'respect diverse religious beliefs'

Chancellor Rachel Reeves Hosts Roundtable With Regulators.

Rachel Reeves takes axe to Civil Service: Government departments to make £2billion cuts

Thomas Woldbye said he is 'proud' of how Heathrow Airport handled Friday's catastrophic closure.

Why Heathrow Airport boss 'went to bed' as inferno raged while 300,000 passengers faced flight chaos

Professor Stephen Hawking

Cambridge University sparks row over claims Stephen Hawking 'benefited from slavery'

Flights Resume As Heathrow Re-opens

Heathrow launches internal review after Miliband demands 'urgent investigation' into nearby fire

Photo of Searchers

Britain’s 'longest-running' pop band to break-up with final show at Glastonbury after nearly 70 years

A bomb squad carried out a controlled burn in a skip after explosive chemicals were found in a Sussex home.

Bomb squad carries out 'controlled burn' of explosive chemicals found in Sussex home after 70 evacuated

Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican

Pope Francis returning to Vatican tomorrow after five weeks in hospital with double pneumonia

Davina McCall.

Davina McCall reveals tumour removal was 'hardest thing she's ever been through'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jamie Cooper, 33, went on the run after breaking out of a prison van on the M55 motorway.

Prisoner who escaped police van on motorway arrested after four-day manhunt

A report has found rape culture exists in 1,600 primary schools.

Rape culture found in 1,600 primary schools, report reveals

Heathrow as resumed "full service" but some flights remain cancelled.

Heathrow resumes full service as Ed Miliband demands 'urgent investigation' amid warnings of more delays
Bills are set to rise this April

All household bills set to rise in April and what you need to know to save cash

George Foreman, Donald Trump and Evander Holyfield pose together in 1991

Donald Trump leads tributes to 'exceptional' George Foreman as boxing icon dies aged 76

The Silent Scandal of ‘Debanking’: Why Innocent Britons are paying a high price for inadequate fraud prevention

The Silent Scandal of ‘Debanking’: Why Innocent Britons are paying a high price for inadequate fraud prevention
Heathrow as resumed "full service" but some flights remain cancelled.

Heathrow resumes full service as National Grid 'deeply sorry' amid warnings of more delays after day of travel chaos
Emergency services at the scene on the A259 Marina, as residents have been evacuated after police declared a major incident following the discovery of 'explosive' chemicals at a property in St Leonards, East Sussex.

Residents still not allowed home after explosive chemicals found in Sussex property with major incident declared
Thomas Woldbye said he is 'proud' of how Heathrow Airport handled Friday's catastrophic closure.

Heathrow boss 'proud' of how airport handled inferno leaving hundreds of flights cancelled

Harrods department store owner Mohamed Al Fayed

Harrods lawyers 'propose six-figure payouts' to victims of alleged sexual abuse by al Fayed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales (left), Colonel-in-Chief, Mercian Regiment in a Challenger 2 tank

Prince William rides in tank on NATO's border with Russia as he gives British troops show of support
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to make ‘secret offer’ to Donald Trump during historic second state visit

The Prince of Wales holds a phone to take a selfie during a walkabout to meet members of the public in Tallinn, on the first day of his visit to Estonia. Picture date: Thursday March 20, 2025.

Prince of Wales becomes 'King of the selfies' after royal seen posing for pictures with well-wishers in Estonia

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News