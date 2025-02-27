Eggheads quiz expert Chris Hughes dies aged 77 as show pays tribute

Chris Hughes. Picture: BBC

By Emma Soteriou

Eggheads star Chris Hughes has died aged 77.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An official statement was shared on the show's social media page, saying: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Eggheads great Chris Hughes.

"Chris joined the show in 2003 and over the next 20 years gave us not only brilliant answers but very many laughs and happy memories. He will be hugely missed by all his Eggheads family."

Born in Enfield, Middlesex, Hughes was educated at Enfield Grammar School.

He first worked as a train driver before becoming a top quizzer.

The 77-year-old was best known for his time on Eggheads, spanning more than 20 years.

The general knowledge challenge programme saw a team made up of members of the public try to beat the "eggheads".

If they were successful, they would take home a cash prize, and if not £1,000 would roll over to the next week.

Read more: Police seek search warrant for home of Gene Hackman after star’s mystery death alongside wife and dog

Read more: Life in pictures: Michelle Trachtenberg’s rise from children’s TV to Buffy and Gossip Girl star

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Eggheads great Chris Hughes. Chris joined the show in 2003 and over the next 20 years gave us not only brilliant answers but very many laughs and happy memories. He will be hugely missed by all his Eggheads family. pic.twitter.com/6hoCp1jlHk — Eggheads Official (@eggheadsTV) February 27, 2025

Hughes also quizzed his way to victory on Mastermind, International Mastermind and Brain of Britain.

He appeared on the Weakest Link in September 2001 too, but was voted out on the final elimination round.

He had not answered a single question wrong during the show.

This story is being updated