'Elated beyond words': Amber Heard gives birth to twins - announcing news in sweet Mother's Day post

12 May 2025, 08:47

Actress Amber Heard announced the birth of twins in a social media post on Mother's Day in the US.
Actress Amber Heard announced the birth of twins in a social media post on Mother's Day in the US. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Shannon Cook

Actress Amber Heard announced the birth of twins in a social media post on Mother's Day in the US.

The American actress wrote on Instagram that she is "elated beyond words".

Heard, 39, confirmed she had welcomed daughter Agnes and son Ocean.

The actress gave birth to her first daughter, Oonagh, in 2021, who she gave birth to via surrogate.

In the post on Instagram, Amber wrote: "Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life."

She said Mother's Day 2025 will "be one I'll never forget".

She added: "I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully.

"To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you."

The actress wrote in a 2021 Instagram post announcing the birth of her eldest daughter that she wanted to have a child "on her own terms".

She added: "I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.

"I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

The actress - best known for films The Rum Diary and Aquaman - was formerly married to actor Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2016.

After their marriage ended, the former couple accused each of domestic abuse and engaged in two high-profile defamation cases.

In the Depp vs News Group Newspapers trial in 2020, Depp lost his libel case in the UK against the Sun newspaper following evidence provided by Ms Heard - backing claims in the newspaper that the actor was a "wife-beater".

In the Depp vs Heard trial in the US, Heard was found liable for defaming Depp.

For six weeks in 2022, a court in the US state of Virginia heard details of the former couple's abusive relationship.

Depp sued Heard for defamation due to an opinion article she wrote for the Washington Post that alleged she was a domestic abuse victim. The article did not mention Depp by name.

Heard counter-sued for this.

Jurors awarded Depp $15m (£12m) in compensatory and punitive damages. Depp denied abusing his ex-wife.

Heard won one of three counter-claims made against her ex-husband and received $2m in compensatory damages.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. Picture: Alamy

