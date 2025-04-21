Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus confirm relationship as pair share sweet Easter snaps

21 April 2025, 08:15

Elizabeth Hurley has sent fans into a frenzy after dropping a huge hint she is dating Billy Ray Cyrus.
Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore



Hurley, 59, took to social media to share a snap of her kissing the legendary country musician as she wished followers a happy Easter.

Fans flooded social media with reaction as thousands speculated whether the pair are now officially an item.

Hurley’s son, Damian, quickly shared his support, commenting with a love heart reaction on Instagram.

Picture: Instagram
Hurley's recent video showed her dancing to one of Billy Ray's songs. Picture: Instagram

Rumours first emerged of Liz and Billy’s relationship after they appeared as love interests in the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise.

And earlier this year, Liz shared a video of herself dancing to one of the country star’s songs.

“So miley Cyrus could end up with Liz as a step mum…love it!” one fan wrote.

Another added: “What on earth!! When did this happen?”

While a third said: “Wooowww - İs a new love born ??”

Billy Ray was previously married to Tish Cyrus, with the pair sharing five children together: Miley, Noah, Brandi, Trace, and Braison.

The pair ended their 30-year relationship in 2022 and Billy Ray went on to marry Australian singer Firerose for a brief period.

