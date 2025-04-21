Paul Brand 7am - 10am
Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus confirm relationship as pair share sweet Easter snaps
21 April 2025, 08:15
Elizabeth Hurley has sent fans into a frenzy after dropping a huge hint she is dating Billy Ray Cyrus.
Hurley, 59, took to social media to share a snap of her kissing the legendary country musician as she wished followers a happy Easter.
Fans flooded social media with reaction as thousands speculated whether the pair are now officially an item.
Hurley’s son, Damian, quickly shared his support, commenting with a love heart reaction on Instagram.
Rumours first emerged of Liz and Billy’s relationship after they appeared as love interests in the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise.
And earlier this year, Liz shared a video of herself dancing to one of the country star’s songs.
“So miley Cyrus could end up with Liz as a step mum…love it!” one fan wrote.
Another added: “What on earth!! When did this happen?”
While a third said: “Wooowww - İs a new love born ??”
Billy Ray was previously married to Tish Cyrus, with the pair sharing five children together: Miley, Noah, Brandi, Trace, and Braison.
The pair ended their 30-year relationship in 2022 and Billy Ray went on to marry Australian singer Firerose for a brief period.