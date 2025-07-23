Ellen DeGeneres lists renovated Cotswolds farmhouse for £22.5m after vowing to ‘get the hell out’ of America

23 July 2025, 20:29

Ellen DeGeneres moved to the UK last year after Trump's re-election.
Ellen DeGeneres moved to the UK last year after Trump's re-election. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

Ellen DeGeneres has put her extensively renovated Cotswolds farmhouse up for sale for £22 million after less than a year as it lacked 'horse facilities' for her wife Portia de Rossi.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The couple moved to the UK from LA the day after Donald Trump was re-elected as President because they wanted to 'get the hell out of America'.

However, a video on Sotheby’s International Realty's Instagram account has revealed Ms DeGeneres, 67, and Ms de Rossi, 52, have listed their 43-acre Kitesbridge Farm estate in the village of Asthall.

They are seeking £22 million for the sprawling mansion - £15 million more than the price they paid in June.

Set in the heart of Chipping Norton, the property features a 'party barn with its own pub', a heated indoor swimming pool, gym, and a separate helicopter shed.

Read more: All of Trump's planned UK visits

Read more: Trump visit will ‘undoubtedly stretch’ police resources, superintendents warn

The couple have listed their property for £22 million.
The couple have listed their property for £22 million. Picture: Getty

Ms DeGeneres explained the move was prompted by a need for space for Ms de Rossi's horses.

"When we decided to live here full time, we knew that Portia couldn’t live without her horses," she said in a statement via Sotheby's seen by The Times.

“We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them.”

The couple has already moved to a larger estate nearby, according to reports.

It comes days after Ms DeGeneres told a crowd in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire that “everything is just better [in the UK] in her first public appearance since making the move.

She was asked if Trump had motivated her decision to move to Britain at the event at Cheltenham’s Everyman theatre on Sunday, to which she promptly replied: “Yes.”

“We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in.’ And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here,’” she said.

Ms DeGeneres and Ms de Rossi have reportedly already moved to a nearby estate.
Ms DeGeneres and Ms de Rossi have reportedly already moved to a nearby estate. Picture: Alamy

The former host of the popular self-titled talk show moved to the Cotswolds after ending the long-running program amid allegations of workplace bullying and embarked on a 'final comedy tour' across the US.

Three producers were sacked after the scandal amid claims of sexual harassment and misconduct, and Ellen opened the final season of the show by giving an on-air apology.

“No matter what, any article that came up, it was like, 'She's mean', and it's like, how do I deal with this without sounding like a victim or 'poor me' or complaining? But I wanted to address it,” she said.

"It's as simple as, I'm a direct person, and I'm very blunt, and I guess sometimes that means that... I'm mean?"She added that it was "kind of crazy" that calling someone mean "can be the worst thing that you say about a woman".

"How dare us have any kind of mood, or you can't be anything other than nice and sweet and kind and submissive and complacent."

She added: "I don't think I can say anything that's ever going to get rid of that [reputation] or dispel it, which is hurtful to me. I hate it. I hate that people think that I'm that because I know who I am and I know that I'm an empathetic, compassionate person."

It was 'certainly an unpleasant way to end' her talk show, she said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool complete signing of striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt

A protester shouts to a group of counter-protesters outside the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf, London

Anti-migrant protesters hurl abuse at police as they descend on four-star Canary Wharf hotel

Bryan Kohberger, who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death in 2022 during a home invasion, has been jailed for life without parole

Killer who stabbed four students to death during home invasion to die behind bars

Erik Menendez has a 'serious medical condition,' his lawyer has said.

Erik Menendez has 'serious medical condition' and should be released from prison, his lawyer says

Ukraine’s intelligence service revealed that officials had discovered two decoy drones (not pictured)—both identified as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)—comprised solely of Chinese components

Russia deploys first Chinese-made drone in Ukraine as fears grow over Beijing-Moscow military ties

Graham Thorpe 'spiralled into depression' after losing his job as a batting coach in 2022, an inquest has heard.

Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe ‘spiralled into depression’ after losing job as batting coach, inquest hears

The scene in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, after three people were killed in a shooting

Two children and woman confirmed as victims in fatal Northern Ireland shooting - as man remains in hospital

Naeema, a 30-year-old Palestinian mother, carries her malnourished 2-year-old son Yazan as they stand in their damaged home in the Al-Shati refugee camp

Further 10 people die of malnutrition in Gaza as aid agencies warn of mass starvation

Xavier Popponne

Gang member who 'glorified' killing people in drill song convicted of murder

The scene in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, after two people died and two people been seriously injured in a shooting incident

Third person dies in Northern Ireland shooting as police confirm all victims from same household

HMRC has issued an alert urging taxpayers to check if they’re owed money, as 1 million people haven’t claimed the money they’re owed.

Are you owed money? HMRC issues warning to 1 million UK taxpayers that haven’t claimed their tax refund

A record number of police officers were sacked from forces in England and Wales in the past year, new figures show.

Record number of police officers sacked after misconduct crackdown

President Donald Trump

Trump visit will ‘undoubtedly stretch’ police resources, superintendents warn

The bill has sparked the first major public demonstration against the government since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Zelenskyy faces backlash at home and abroad over bill 'undermining' Ukraine's anti-corruption watchdogs

Sussex Police mugshot of Kieran Hornsby, known as Kez

What happened to Kez? WeCricket YouTuber jailed

Radoslaw Brzezicki

Man jailed for beating 'friend' to death in his own home after an argument

Latest News

See more Latest News

10 people have been arrested following anti-migration protests in Epping

Essex Police chief rejects claims of bias and says he won’t resign in wake of migrant hotel protest
John Torode and Gregg Wallace attend The Childline Ball 2019...

BBC to air unseen series of MasterChef with sacked Gregg Wallace and John Torode

Tests found Mrs Baxter's wound had pasteurella multocida present.

Pensioner dies after a dog licked a cut on her leg

Cameron was on her way back from Thailand when she was detained by German police.

British mum, 21, charged with drug trafficking in Germany after being 'caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand'
A Brown bear (Ursus arctos) is fishing for salmon along the shore of Lake Crescent in Lake Clark National Park and Preserve, Alaska, USA.

Brown bear mauls woman on popular hiking trail as bear-hunt launched

Bionic surgeon 'cashed in' after losing legs to sepsis amid claims he 'caused injuries' after ‘buying amputation videos online’

'Britain's bravest surgeon' who lost legs to sepsis accused of fraud after 'causing injuries to cash in on insurance'
Police outside the hotel as protesters gathered outside a Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf, east London, following reports that the hotel is accommodating migrants who entered the UK illegally

Four-star hotel in Canary Wharf prepared for asylum seekers - as anti-migrant protesters gather outside
The scene in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, after two people died and two people been seriously injured in a shooting incident

Two dead and two seriously injured in Northern Ireland shooting

SUPERMAN 2025 Warner Bros. Pictures film with David Corenswet

Superman retains number one spot in UK box office

Bulay Road Huddersfield

Manhunt underway after gunman opens fire injuring three people in broad daylight ‘drive-by attack’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Camilla joked with Phil Smith when he showed her his latest body art by sticking out his left leg covered in royal monograms.

Superfan makes Camilla laugh by showing her his leg inked with royal monograms

Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Patron of The Football Association, visits St. George's Park.

Prince William to cheer on Lionesses at Women's Euros 2025 final

Rosie was the granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle, and was tragically found dead by her mum and sister at the age of 20.

William and Harry's cousin Rosie Roche 'found dead with firearm nearby’ - as family pays tribute to ‘darling daughter’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News