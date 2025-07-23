Ellen DeGeneres lists renovated Cotswolds farmhouse for £22.5m after vowing to ‘get the hell out’ of America

Ellen DeGeneres moved to the UK last year after Trump's re-election. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

Ellen DeGeneres has put her extensively renovated Cotswolds farmhouse up for sale for £22 million after less than a year as it lacked 'horse facilities' for her wife Portia de Rossi.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The couple moved to the UK from LA the day after Donald Trump was re-elected as President because they wanted to 'get the hell out of America'.

However, a video on Sotheby’s International Realty's Instagram account has revealed Ms DeGeneres, 67, and Ms de Rossi, 52, have listed their 43-acre Kitesbridge Farm estate in the village of Asthall.

They are seeking £22 million for the sprawling mansion - £15 million more than the price they paid in June.

Set in the heart of Chipping Norton, the property features a 'party barn with its own pub', a heated indoor swimming pool, gym, and a separate helicopter shed.

Read more: All of Trump's planned UK visits

Read more: Trump visit will ‘undoubtedly stretch’ police resources, superintendents warn

The couple have listed their property for £22 million. Picture: Getty

Ms DeGeneres explained the move was prompted by a need for space for Ms de Rossi's horses.

"When we decided to live here full time, we knew that Portia couldn’t live without her horses," she said in a statement via Sotheby's seen by The Times.

“We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them.”

The couple has already moved to a larger estate nearby, according to reports.

It comes days after Ms DeGeneres told a crowd in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire that “everything is just better [in the UK] in her first public appearance since making the move.

She was asked if Trump had motivated her decision to move to Britain at the event at Cheltenham’s Everyman theatre on Sunday, to which she promptly replied: “Yes.”

“We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in.’ And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here,’” she said.

Ms DeGeneres and Ms de Rossi have reportedly already moved to a nearby estate. Picture: Alamy

The former host of the popular self-titled talk show moved to the Cotswolds after ending the long-running program amid allegations of workplace bullying and embarked on a 'final comedy tour' across the US.

Three producers were sacked after the scandal amid claims of sexual harassment and misconduct, and Ellen opened the final season of the show by giving an on-air apology.

“No matter what, any article that came up, it was like, 'She's mean', and it's like, how do I deal with this without sounding like a victim or 'poor me' or complaining? But I wanted to address it,” she said.

"It's as simple as, I'm a direct person, and I'm very blunt, and I guess sometimes that means that... I'm mean?"She added that it was "kind of crazy" that calling someone mean "can be the worst thing that you say about a woman".

"How dare us have any kind of mood, or you can't be anything other than nice and sweet and kind and submissive and complacent."

She added: "I don't think I can say anything that's ever going to get rid of that [reputation] or dispel it, which is hurtful to me. I hate it. I hate that people think that I'm that because I know who I am and I know that I'm an empathetic, compassionate person."

It was 'certainly an unpleasant way to end' her talk show, she said.