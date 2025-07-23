Elton John says Ozzy Osbourne was ‘in the pantheon of rock gods’ as the star dies aged 76

Singer songwriters Ozzy Osbourne and Sir Elton John attend the 23rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 22, 2015. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Sir Elton John has said Ozzy Osbourne was a “huge trailblazer” who “secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods”.

He joined Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and other famous faces in paying tribute to the Black Sabbath singer after his death on Tuesday.

Sir Elton posted on Instagram: "So sad to hear the news of Ozzy Osbourne passing away.

"He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods - a true legend.

"He was also one of the funniest people I've ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love. Elton xx."

Sir Elton John and Ozzy Osbourne during Sharon Osbourne and Sir Elton John Join Forces to Raise Funds for Colon Cancer and HIV/AIDS. Picture: Getty

Wood joined Osbourne at Black Sabbath's last gig at Villa Park, Birmingham, earlier this month.

He posted on X: "I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne.

"What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham."

Singer Yungblud, who sang Black Sabbath's Changes at the Back To The Beginning farewell concert on July 5, said he was "heartbroken" by the news and called Osbourne "the greatest of all time".

"I didn't think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room," he wrote in a social media post.

Rock band Motorhead said they had lost a "dear friend" in a post that recalled the band's late vocalist Lemmy's friendship with Osbourne.

The message read: "We lost our dear friend today today. Ozzy was a pioneer, a guiding force for all in hard rock and metal, and a great guy too.

'Prince of Darkness' Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76

"Lemmy and Ozzy were brothers in arms who enjoyed many adventures together, and his loss is seismic. RIP Ozzy, we will always love and celebrate you..."

AC/DC posted that Osbourne's death was a "great loss to all that loved him", with Metallica members calling him an "icon" and "mentor" while sharing photos from photographers Ross Halfin and Noah Abrams.

"He taught us how to play in the big leagues while at the same time being warm, welcoming, engaging, and all around brilliant," they wrote on Instagram.

Among the other stars paying tributes were former footballer Sir David Beckham, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Van Halen's

Sammy Hagar, Jon Bon Jovi, singer Donny Osmond, Queen guitarist Sir Brian May and US movie star Adam Sandler, who said he felt "so happy" that he was able to meet Osbourne.

Foo Fighters said in a social media post: "Rock and Roll would not be as loud or as fun" without Osbourne, while Led Zeppelin front man Robert Plant wrote he had "truly changed the planet of rock".

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons told NBC News that behind the outgoing stage persona was a "loving father" and "dedicated husband".

David Furnish, Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne and Sir Elton John attend "An Enduring Vision" the 6th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Benefit. Picture: Getty

"There was never an Ozzy before Ozzy," he said.

Sir Brian said Osbourne's final concert earlier in the month "was a glorious way to say goodbye" to the heavy metal vocalist who died on July 22 at the age of 76.

Actor Jason Momoa shared a photo of himself alongside Osbourne and his wife Sharon to Instagram, writing: "Love you @ozzyosbourne All my aloha @sharonosbourne and ohana. So grateful."

Aston Villa, Osbourne's home town football club, said it was "saddened" to learn of the star's passing.

"Growing up in Aston, not far from Villa Park, Ozzy always held a special connection to the club and the community he came from," the club said.

"The thoughts of everyone at Aston Villa are with his wife Sharon, his family, friends, and countless fans at this extremely difficult time."

Justice Secretary and Birmingham Ladywood MP Shabana Mahmood said she was among those who celebrated Osbourne's life and legacy just over two weeks ago.

She wrote on X: "Devastated to hear the news of his death today. One of the greatest gifts my city gave the world.

"My thoughts are with his family. In Ozzy's own words: Birmingham forever."