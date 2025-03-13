En Vogue star Dawn Robinson reveals she has been living in car for three years after becoming homeless

Dawn Robinson. Picture: YouTube

By Emma Soteriou

En Vogue star Dawn Robinson has revealed that she is homeless and has been living in a car for three years.

The singer, 58, gave the update in a vlog, explaining that she had become devoted to the lifestyle that was once a necessity for her.

In the clip shared on Tuesday, she said she had moved in with her parents at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 before falling out with her mother.

"That was wonderful until it wasn’t," she said.

"I love my mum, but she became very angry, and a lot of her anger was taken out on me. I was like her target all the time, and I was like, 'I can't deal with this.' Like, I respect her too much.

She said she slept in a car for around a month in Las Vegas before accepting an invite to stay with her manager in LA.

He didn't have space for her so ended up paying for her to stay in a hotel for eight months.

However, the stress of not knowing whether he would be able to continue funding her stay resulted in Robinson looking into alternatives such as living in a car.

En Vogue (from L): Maxine Jones, Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron and Dawn Robinson. Picture: Getty

She told her assistant she would give it a go, saying: "I just thought, 'Wow, these people. I could do this, I think'.

"And I ended up in my car, and it’s been, like I said, three years."

She said the first time she watched the sunset from her car it was "beautiful" but she did find the experience "scary" to begin with.

"I was so free, I felt like I was on a camping trip. It was the right thing to do, I didn’t regret it," Robinson said.

Several other celebrities have experience of living in cars, including Marvin Gaye, who lived in a bread van on the beach in Maui.

"We say that we can’t do certain things before we even know we’re capable," Robinson went on to say.

She star said she was glad she had made the move and is documenting the "whole adventure" on YouTube.

Robinson rose to fame as part of the girl group En Vogue.

Other members of the group included Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron and Maxine Jones.