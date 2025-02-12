Father Ted episode hit with trigger warning due to 'racial impersonations and language'

Ted appears to mock the Chinese by wearing a lampshade on his head. Picture: Channel 4

By Emma Soteriou

TV bosses have hit iconic sitcom Father Ted with a trigger warning due to 'racial impersonations and language'.

The 1998 episode - titled Are You Right There, Father Ted - has been hit with the warning over concerns that it could offend viewers, according to the Sun.

One scene sees Ted, played by Dermot Morgan, appear to mock the Chinese by wearing a lampshade on his head.

There is a later reference to Hitler, with an unfortunately-placed mark and some dramatic arm gestures.

The priest goes on to spend the rest of the episode trying to convince others that he is not "a bit of a racist".

Back L-R: Pauline McLynn as Mrs Doyle, Frank Kelly as Father Jack Hackett, Ardal O'Hanlon as Father Dougal McGuire Dermot Morgan as Father Ted Crilly. Picture: Alamy

Channel 4's streaming service deemed the episode triggering, saying in its warning: "This episode was made in 1998 and contains language and racial impersonation which some viewers may find offensive."

Free Speech Union leader Toby Young criticised the move, telling the paper: "The language and behaviour was 'offensive' in 1998 - that was the point.

"This episode was mocking the hyper-sensitivity of our age, something that was already apparent 27 years ago.

"For Channel 4 to attach a trigger warning shows that nothing has changed.

"The scolds and finger-waggers are as humourless as ever."

Creator of the show Graham Linehan has previously addressed the lampshade moment, saying: "We wrote that episode partly to shame racist idiots."

Channel 4 has been contacted for comment.