Female magician who pretended to be a man to get into Magic Circle finally let back in, 34 years later

24 April 2025, 07:13

Sophie Lloyd
Sophie Lloyd. Picture: Supplied

By Kit Heren

A female magician who pretended to be a man to get into the Magic Circle has been let back in 34 years later.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sophie Lloyd said she was a man to be let into the elite group of magicians before they began admitting women.

She revealed her reception after the Magic Circle started allowing female members - at which point they kicked her out.

Recently the Magic Circle and its first female leader launched a hunt to find Ms Lloyd to let her back into the organisation.

Ms Lloyd had moved to Spain by this time and had taken early retirement.

She only found out about the appeal when her sister sent her a link to an interview.

Read more: Magician David Copperfield accused of sexual misconduct by sixteen women

Read more: 'I wished I had died', says Flintoff as he reveals he 'thought his face had come off' in horror Top Gear crash

Sophie Lloyd
Sophie Lloyd. Picture: Magic Circle

She was initially reluctant to come forward but decided to do so to honour another female magician friend who inspired her to join the Magic Circle, and who had since died.

Laura London, the Magic Circle's first female chairperson, said: "I felt it important that the Magic Circle should be able to recognise Sophie as the role model for women magicians, as well as show that we are now a completely open society".

The Magic Circle remains heavily male-dominated, with women making up around 5% of its 1,700 members.

Ms Lloyd launched her deception after becoming friends with Jenny Winstanley, another magician, in the late 1980s.

Ms Winstanley was frustrated that women could not join the Magic Circle, and the two hatched the plot together.

"She came up with an idea to infiltrate the society by having me dress as a man," Ms Lloyd said. "She couldn't do it herself as she was too recognisable."

Ms Lloyd, who is 5ft 2, decided that she would act as a young-looking 18-year-old with some facial "fluff".

She also gave herself a "croaky" voice to sound more traditionally masculine.

There was also the small matter of learning how to perform as a magician on her own, as she had only previously worked as Ms Winstanley's assistant.

In March 1991, she was ready to audition for the Magic Circle, inviting the examiners to a performance at a working men's club rather than going to the society's headquarters - which she deemed too risky.

Ms Lloyd was given membership a week later under her pseudonym of Raymond Lloyd.

Then, just seven months later, when they heard the Magic Circle was admitting female members, Ms Lloyd and Ms Winstanley decided to come clean. But society bosses were upset and expelled them.

"The Magic Circle was furious," Miss Winstanley told Canadian broadcaster CBC at the time. "They say it's because she deceived them. But that's exactly what magicians do, isn't it?

She added: "We had proved that women were equal to men in magic. It looked ridiculous that they were offended by what we did and that we were thrown out of a magic club for deception."

Ms Lloyd continued working in magic in the UK for the next ten years, while Ms Winstanley died in a car crash in 2004.

Ms Lloyd will get her new membership at a ceremony on Thursday evening.

Remembering her friend Ms Winstanley who helped started her on this path, she said: "Jenny was a wonderful, passionate person.

"She would have loved to be here. It's for her really."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police are looking for three girls in connection with the attacks

Hunt for gang of girls after elderly woman and 'vulnerable' man beaten up on London trains in 'vicious' attacks

Ukrainian searchers clear the rubble after a Russian ballistic missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Deadly Russian 'ballistic missile strikes' hit Kyiv after Trump accuses Zelenskyy of harming peace talks

A manhunt has been launched for convicted murderer Raymond McCourt

Manhunt for convicted murderer after he went missing from prison - as public warned not to approach

Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff

'I wished I had died', says Flintoff as he reveals he 'thought his face had come off' in horror Top Gear crash

Andrew Bailey said the UK must take impact of trade wars on global economic growth 'very seriously'.

UK can't afford to ignore trade war risks, says Bank governor - as Trump's tariffs cause global disruption and uncertainty
Action urged to close life expectancy gap between men and women

'Men's health in crisis': health leaders call for urgent action to close life expectancy gap between men and women

Disgraced Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court ahead of opening arguments in the rape and sexual assault trial against him in New York City on April 23, 2025.

Opening statements start in 'rape' retrial of Harvey Weinstein as court hears disgraced producer used 'unfettered power'

Mini-sheet of stamps showing Dame Vera Lynn in different aspects of her wartime career to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

New stamps mark 80th anniversary of VE Day featuring Dame Vera Lynn and key wartime figures

Piggy bank with money

Retirement savers could boost savings by £1,000 under new plan for small pension pots

Investigation Launched Into Ticketmaster Over Oasis Reunion Ticket Sales

'Definitely Maybe a scam': Oasis fans lose more than £2m in summer reunion ticketing fraud

Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium

Liverpool title celebrations on ice as Arsenal draw with Crystal Palace

Serial killer Rose West's underwear to go on public display at true crime museum as murderer's pants sell for £2,000

Rose West's underwear to go on public display at true crime museum as murderer's pants sell for £2,000

Mark Rylance

Oscar winner Mark Rylance hits out at music festivals for turning London park into 'prison camp'

Shocking CCTV footage taken just moments before a fatal collision, shows a Corsa being driven at 87 mph as the driver is jailed for killing his friend in high-speed crash

Watch: Car speeds through residential roads at 87mph moments before fatal crash

A suit worn by Irish actor Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in the final scenes of Peaky Blinders is to be auctioned.

Suit worn by Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders finale to be auctioned

A toxin produced by E. coli may be driving rates of bowel cancer in young people, scientists have discovered.

Scientists discover source of bowel cancer in young people as 44,000 people affected each year

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chancellor Rachel Reeves speaks during the Semafor World Economy Summit 2025

Chancellor Rachel Reeves 'confident' there will be a UK-US trade deal - but insists she won't rush it
Gwyneth Paltrow has ditched her ultra-strict Paleo diet

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals truth about 'caveman diet' after years of being 'obsessed' with healthy eating
Emma Raducanu marked her return to action with a straight-sets win over Suzan Lamens at the Madrid Open

Emma Raducanu returns to action with straight-sets win in Madrid

Ronnie O'Sullivan on his way to beating Ali Carter during day five of the Halo World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield.

Returning Ronnie O'Sullivan races to emphatic win over arch rival Ali Carter

Older motorists face having to take eye tests to keep their licences

Older drivers could face mandatory eyesight tests or risk losing their licence

Jordan Wilkes has been jailed for 30 years after stabbing the girl three times as she was playing outside her home

Man 'inspired' by Southport attack jailed for 30 years for attempted murder of nine-year-old girl
DJ Próvaí of Kneecap performs on Woodsies Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024

Counter terror police investigate ‘pro-Hamas’ rap group Kneecap who were given £14k by government
Gustavo Petro

Colombian leader reveals nickname for Donald Trump after having US visa revoked

Distraction is now one of the leading obstacles to reading for pleasure, according to a new report from The Reading Agency.

Could swapping scrolling for reading at bedtime affect your sleep?

The firts members of the public begin to pay their respect to the body of Pope Francis laying in state in an open casket in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.

Tens of thousands of mourners wait in eight-hour queue to pay their respects to the Pope

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan at the 2025 TIME100 Summit

Meghan says she has made ‘mistakes’ amid backlash over Netflix lifestyle show and brand As Ever
Louis can be seen running around in nature, pulling silly faces and laughing as he runs towards the camera.

Beaming Prince Louis seen behind-the-scenes in precious video shared on seventh birthday

One of eight new commemorative street signs in place to recognise the birthplace of Queen Elizabeth II on Bruton Place, London.

New commemorative street signs to mark birthplace of Queen Elizabeth II unveiled in London

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News