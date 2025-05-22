'Fierce desire for justice': Kim Kardashian celebrates earning law degree after six years at surprise graduation ceremony

By Shannon Cook

Kim Kardashian has celebrated "finally" earning a law degree after six years at surprise graduation ceremony with close friends and family.

The Skims founder shared the news on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

At a private ceremony with family and friends, she said: "All of you guys have been on this journey with me".

Meanwhile, her mentor praised the influencer's drive and determination: “Six years ago, Kim Kardashian walked into this program with nothing but a fierce desire to fight for justice. No law school lectures, no ivory tower shortcuts, just determination."

She said the business owner dedicated "18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years", adding: "That’s a total of 5,184 hours of legal study.

"That’s time she carved out while raising four children, running businesses, filming television shows and showing up in courtrooms to advocate for others."

In an interview with Vogue Hong Kong, the Skims owner said she wants to own a "successful law firm" in the future.

The ceremony featured an array of law graduate-themed details.

On Instagram, Kim shared images of her study flashcards used as placemats alongside latte art in the shape of a graduation cap.

Other images showed her children, Psalm West, five, and Chicago West, seven, dressed in suits.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star shared that Psalm's tan-coloured suit was inspired by her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian Sr.

Meanwhile, Chicago's suit was inspired by Kim's pinstripe attire when she attended Harvard Business School to host a marketing talk to MBA students at the prestigious Ivy League school.

Another image showed Chris Young attending the ceremony, who was "serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug crime until he met Brittany K. Barnett [American attorney] and Kim Kardashian."

The post reads that "Kim went to the White House to get Chris' sentence commuted".

The celebrations were reportedly a surprise for the influencer turned legal graduate, who thought she was attending a "regular family brunch".

According to US Weekly, Kim has passed the multistage professional responsibility exam and can now move on to the bar exam - which would enable her to practice law in California.

Kim has been open about the challenges of pursuing a law degree, admitting she failed the 'baby bar' exam three times before passing the test in 2021.