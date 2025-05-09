‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ director James Foley dies aged 71 after brain cancer diagnosis

Director James Foley arrives at the premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Fifty Shades Darker' at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on February 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Fifty Shades Of Grey sequels director James Foley has died aged 71 after being diagnosed with brain cancer a year ago.

The American filmmaker, known for Glengarry Glen Ross, Fear, and The Corruptor, died peacefully in his sleep earlier this week, a statement from a rep confirmed.

His work spanned across music videos, television and film, making his directorial debut in 1984 with Reckless, starring American actor Aidan Quinn and Blade Runner's Daryl Hannah.

In 1986 he directed music videos for pop star Madonna, including for the hit songs Papa Don't Preach, Live To Tell and True Blue.

He more recently directed the two sequels to the Fifty Shades romantic thriller trilogy - Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018).

The films, which starred Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, were hugely successful and grossed hundreds of millions of dollars.

Foley also directed for television, including 12 episodes of the hit Netflix thriller series House Of Cards.

The filmmaker worked with Edward Burns, Dustin Hoffman and Rachel Weisz on the 2003 film Confidence, which follows Jake Vig, played by Burns, a grifter whose con plan to avenge his friend's murder goes awry, leaving him indebted to a mob boss and his enforcer.

He also directed the psychological thriller Perfect Stranger, starring Halle Berry as a journalist who goes undercover to investigate businessman Harrison Hill, played by Bruce Willis, who she suspects killed her childhood friend.

He is survived by his brother, Kevin Foley, sisters Eileen and Jo Ann Foley, and his nephew Quinn Foley and is also predeceased by his brother, Gerard Foley.