Fight breaks out at comedy gig after audience members 'get angry with persistent heckler'

1 April 2025, 09:46 | Updated: 1 April 2025, 10:00

A fight broke out following the comedy show
A fight broke out following the comedy show. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

A fight broke during Paul Chowdhry's comedy gig in Southend over the weekend, after members of the audience grew angry at a heckler.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The comedian, who was performing at Cliffs Pavilion in Southend-on-Sea when the chaos kicked off, compared the brawl to "the end of a boxing event".

Emotions boiled over due to an audience member constantly heckling Chowdhry during his set.

Sharing a clip of the man on Instagram, he said: "I'm gonna take a picture and make sure you're never gonna get back in."

As the show came to an end, "customers expressed their frustration towards another customer", with a fight breaking out in the crowd.

Police were called to the venue to defuse the situation.

Chowdhry said in a statement to the BBC: "We live in a time when some people feel entitled to disrupt live performances, affecting the experience for everyone else.

"Let me be absolutely clear: I do not condone violence in any form.

"Live entertainment should be a space where people come together to enjoy and engage - not to create conflict.

"Hopefully, nothing like this happens at the O2 Arena in London this Thursday - it's a little trickier managing 10,000 people."

A spokesperson from Trafalgar Entertainment, which runs the theatre, said: "We are aware of the incident following Paul Chowdhry's performance at the Cliffs Pavilion on Saturday night.

"A small number of customers expressed their frustration towards another customer who had been heckling the act throughout the evening.

"A physical altercation broke out. Our team responded swiftly to defuse the situation.

"We take the safety of our audiences, staff and performers very seriously and condemn acts of violence and discrimination in the strongest possible terms.

"We will not hesitate to take action, including liaising with the police should this be deemed necessary. We would like to remind all our customers to be respectful to each other, to performers and to our staff at future events."

Essex Police said they were called to the venue just after 9.30pm on Saturday.

"It was reported a fight had broken out and a man was assaulted," the force said.

"No serious injuries were reported, officers attended and inquiries are ongoing."

Weeks’ worth of rubbish has piled up on the streets across Birmingham.

Birmingham declares major incident over bin strikes as 17,000 tonnes of rubbish piles up and rats run riot
Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim who claimed Prince Andrew sexually abused her given 'four days to live' by doctors

Jeffrey Epstein victim and Prince Andrew accuser issues fresh statement after being given 'four days to live'
Former GCHQ staff member, Hasaan Arshad, leaving the Old Bailey.

Former GCHQ intern admits taking top secret data home in risk to national security

President of the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) parliamentary group Marine Le Pen

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen vows to fight election ban after embezzlement conviction
President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

White House says 'Signal chat case is closed' insisting issue has been 'dealt with'

Gary Glitter facing bankruptcy after paedophile refuses to pay damages to victim he raped when she was 12

Gary Glitter facing bankruptcy after paedophile refuses to pay damages to victim he raped when she was 12
ustice Secretary Shabana Mahmood

Sentencing Council to delay 'two-tier' guidelines after backlash

A Taliban security personnel stands guard.

Taliban ask Russia to lift ban on terrorist organisation

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer holds a roundtable meeting at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Monday March 31, 2025. (Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP)

Thousands of people who abused student visas could face deportation, Sir Keir Starmer suggests
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) shakes hands with Finland's President Alexander Stubb

'The UK is back': Finnish president praises Starmer's leadership announcing two nations are 'tied hip-to-hip on Nato'

