Legendary film director Francis Ford Coppola ‘raced to hospital’ in Italy

Legendary movie director Francis Ford Coppola attends the Magna Graecia Film Festival at Supercinema with the talk 'How To Change Our Future”. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Award-winning film director Francis Ford Coppola, one of Hollywood’s most iconic living directors, has been rushed to hospital in Italy according to local reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Reports suggest 86-year-old Coppola was hospitalised in Calabria on Tuesday morning.

He has been in Italy while screening his newest film Megalopolis.

Coppola has spent a considerable time in Italy this summer, partly because he was scouting locations for his new film.

He planned to begin shooting the film this autumn.

The legendary director is known for Hollywood classics including Apocalypse Now, The Godfather, Peggy Sue Got Married, Bram Stoker's Dracula and Megalopolis.

He won five Oscars during his prolific career, spanning 63 years.

His wife, Elaine, died last spring.

Last month, a crowd of young people welcomed him in Soverato as a special guest at the preview of the Magna Graecia Film Festival.

"Young people tell me the world is a mess," he said at the time, "but I tell them there's no problem that humanity can't solve.

"We must build a great new future, and do it together for the sake of our children. And tonight, we're taking a leap into the future," he added.

It is yet unclear why the 86-year-old has been hospitalised.

His team refused to give immediate comment.