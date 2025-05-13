First Coronation Street and Emmerdale crossover to air with fans able to vote on episode plot

13 May 2025, 23:39

Producers of the two soaps say the special episode will have “everlasting consequences for everyone involved”.
Producers of the two soaps say the special episode will have “everlasting consequences for everyone involved”. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

ITV is to air its first ever crossover between Coronation Street and Emmerdale, with fans able to vote for the characters they would like to see meet and interact.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The hour-long crossover episode will air in January 2026 as ITV and STV announce a new hour of soap schedule, which will see half hour Emmerdale episodes air at 8pm, followed by 30-minute episodes of Coronation Street at 8.30pm.

Producers of the two soaps say the special episode will have "everlasting consequences for everyone involved", saying the two shows' universes in Manchester and Yorkshire had been linked in an "ingenious way".

They say the episode will be self-contained, but its events will have "repercussions for both communities and see them linked forever as familiar faces depart and exciting new characters arrive into both soaps".

From next month fans will be able to vote on the soaps' Instagram, Facebook and TikTok accounts for the two characters they want to see interact.

Read More: Celebrity Traitors full line-up revealed, including Alan Carr, Tom Daley and Paloma Faith

Read More: Model Bella Hadid opens up about chronic illness that makes it 'hard to take a shower most days'

Aerial view of the Coronation Street TV location set in Manchester, UK
Aerial view of the Coronation Street TV location set in Manchester, UK. Picture: Alamy

The new scheduling comes after ITV said its research showed that 30-minute episodes attracted higher audiences in 2024.

Coronation Street currently airs for three hour-long episodes a week, while Emmerdale's weekly schedule is made up of four 30-minute episodes plus one hour-long instalment, but from next year both soaps will only air 30-minute episodes.

Speaking about the changes, ITV's managing director of media and entertainment, Kevin Lygo said: "The new commissioning pattern is viewer-led.

Malandra Burrows, Leah Bracknell and Clive Hornby on set during filming of British television soap opera Emmerdale Farm in 1989.
Malandra Burrows, Leah Bracknell and Clive Hornby on set during filming of British television soap opera Emmerdale Farm in 1989. Picture: Getty

"We already give more choice than ever to viewers on how they watch us through ITVX and we want to present their favourite soap to them in the most digestible way.

"In a world where there is so much competition for viewers' time and attention, and viewing habits continue to change, we believe this is the right amount of episodes that fans can fit into their viewing schedule, to keep up to date with the shows."

Episodes will continue to drop at 7am on ITVX and STV Player, before they air in the evening

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A crowd enjoying music at a London nightclub

Call for Government to ‘recognise and support’ electronic music and club culture

Nurse working at hospital

New immigration measures will fuel ‘exodus’ of migrant nurses

School children

UK has poor ranking for child wellbeing and teenage happiness

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi (on the ground, left) and Leicester City's Facundo Buonanotte (on the ground, right) after colliding with the goal post.

Nottingham Forest striker in induced coma after urgent abdominal surgery

President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the Royal Palace after a signing ceremony with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Trump announces plan to lift sanctions on Syria as he agrees $600bn deal with Saudi Arabia

Commuters are trying to get home at Baker Street station following a power outage on the Transport for London (TFL) network.

Transport for London criticised over poor communication during Tube power failure by watchdog

Nicola Packer outside Isleworth Crown Court, west London

Woman cleared of illegal abortion tells of ‘horrific’ wait for justice

Baroness Jenny Chapman arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. Picture date: Tuesday May 13, 2025.

Aid groups slam minister after claims UK is ‘global charity’

Exclusive
Rachel Cummings described the desperate conditions facing families in Gaza, where food, clean water, and medicine have become almost impossible to find

'Children are eating grass and animal fodder to survive': Charity boss warns of Gaza starvation crisis

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

Cannes, France. 13th May, 2025. Evening 1 - Opening Ceremony - In the photo: BELLA HADID Credit: Independent Photo Agency/Alamy Live News

Model Bella Hadid opens up about chronic illness that makes it 'hard to take a shower most days'

The Home Office

Kenyan migrant avoids deportation from Britain as asylum claim dismissal 'riddled with typos'

The full line up has been release for the Celebrity Traitors

Celebrity Traitors full line-up revealed, including Alan Carr, Tom Daley and Paloma Faith

The ONS said the rate of unemployment rose to 4.5% in the quarter to March, up from 4.4% in the three months to February.

Unemployment rate hits near four-year high amid soaring costs

Iceland has said it will be closing shops in some parts of the country

All the shops that Iceland is closing

Healthcare staff are being left to deal with the “human cost” of abuse of opioids.

Calls for more support for nurses left to deal with 'trauma' of opioid abuse

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ex-prison officer jailed over relationship with inmate at Lindholme Prison, Doncaster

Female prison officer jailed for sending love letters and sneaking into cupboard with inmate
Armed men can be seen in the video, which was recorded from a nearby building, descending onto the Rue Pache in the 11th Arrondissement in broad daylight to grab the woman and her two-her-old

Paris Crypto crime wave: Masked gang tries to kidnap tycoon’s daughter and child in broad daylight
Goodison Park will become the home of Everton’s women’s team from next season

Goodison Park saved: Everton women to use stadium as new home

Aerial view of Freedom Beach in Phuket, Thailand, with turquoise waters, tropical forest, white sand.

Tourist found dead wearing only underwear near popular Thailand beach

Jordan Speith is bidding to join golf's most exclusive club

Jordan Speith eager to emulate Rory McIlroy and complete golf's grand slam

Barmaid Diane Sindall, 21, and Peter Sullivan (r)

Victim of Britain's longest miscarriage of justice 'not angry' despite spending 38 years in jail
Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon took to Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy

'We feel like we’ve been given the world': Atomic Kitten’s Liz McClarnon reveals she’s pregnant after 20-year struggle
Nick Ferrari had his brand new Jeep Wrangler stolen from his driveway

Nick Ferrari fumes after his brand new £60,000 jeep stolen from outside his home

Peter Sullivan was jailed for the murder of Diane Sindall nearly 40 years ago.

Who is Peter Sullivan?

Patrick Spencer MP has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Tory MP charged with two sexual assault at London's Groucho Club

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla and King Charles III attend The Elephant Family Evening of Art and Conservation at Kew Gardens on May 13, 2025.

King says ‘collaboration better than conflict’ in call to help save planet

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the British Fashion Council at 180 Studios in central London, where she will present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Kate's show of support for Victoria: Princess picks Beckham outfit for fashion awards

.

Prince William tells Keely Hodgkinson that Princess Charlotte is keen runner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News