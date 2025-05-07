First look at new Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer after Rockstar Games sparked fan fury by delaying release to 2026

The new trailer for the popular GTA 6 game has dropped after Rockstar Games confirmed it was pushing the game's release to 2026 - much to the dismay of fans.

The game was initially due to be released in autumn this year, but fans of the GTA franchise will have to wait a little longer for their fix.

The recent release of the second trailer for the hotly-anticipated GTA 6 may provide some solace for eager fans of the hit game.

The tease marks the first new look at the game in almost a year and a half.

Expectations for the new game are high, with the game's predecessor, Grand Theft Auto 5, selling more than 200 million copies since it launched on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2013.

The sixth edition to the game sees the series back in Vice City, in the fictional state of Leonida. Two protagonists - Jason and Lucia - are on the hunt for a better life.

The second trailer provides a snippet of what that life might look like.

The video opens with Jason driving to pick up Lucia from prison, followed by a montage of Bonnie-and-Clyde-style scenes depicting the pair engaged in crime, partying, and romance - all set to the vibrant 80s disco track 'Hot Together' by The Pointer Sisters.

Rockstar Games, the video game publisher who developed GTA, have apologised for the delay in a statement.

“We are very sorry that this is later than you expected,” Rockstar has said.

“The interest and excitement surrounding the new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.”

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations. Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception,” they added.

“We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve”.

The developer is known for taking a perfectionist approach to its games, with significant delays between releases. Its last big release was the Red Dead Redemption sequel in 2018.

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of parent company Take Two Interactive, has previously stated that Rockstar Gaming is seeking “nothing short of perfection”.

GTA 6 had been the subject of mass speculation for years, even before its official announcement in 2022.

The 12-year wait has even become the subject of a popular meme, which references surprising events that have happened “before GTA 6”.

Its predecessor GTA 5, released in 2014, had been the subject of wide popularity and acclaim, setting the anticipation for GTA 6 to fever pitch.

The popular game isn't just famous for its slick graphics and suite of fancy cars - the game's soundtrack is highly regarded with internationally renowned artists including Flying Lotus and Jai Paul appearing on GTA 5's radio stations.

Model and actress Cara Delevigne has also featured in a cameo role as a DJ on Non-Stop-Pop FM - a fictional radio station in the world of GTA 5.