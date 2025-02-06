‘I flew to Spain and bought olive oil for under £7.38 - that's how much a bottle costs in Britain'

A British content creator who flew to Spain to buy olive oil has claimed his whole round trip was cheaper than buying a bottle in the UK. Picture: Callum Ryan/TikTok

By Jacob Paul

A British content creator who flew to Spain to buy olive oil has claimed his whole round trip was cheaper than buying a bottle in the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Callum Ryan has over one million followers on TikTok, where he posted his latest stunt.

The video-maker set out on a quest to sunny Spain in search of the cooking oil as costs soar back home.

The Milton Keynes man said at the start of the video: “I set myself the challenge to fly all the way to Spain and buy olive oil for cheaper than the price in the UK. And, well, this is how it went.”

In the clip, which has already raked in more than 50,000 views, the vlogger can be seen visiting a local Tesco branch in Britain, where he buys a bottle of olive oil for a hefty £7.38.

“The plan was to spend less than the price of an average bottle of olive oil, which is £7.38 in the UK,” Callum said.

He claimed he managed to snatch up a plane ticket to Spain’s popular Alicante area for an unbelievably cheap £3.90.

Next, Callum “explored a little before going to the local supermarkets to see what olive oil they had to offer.”

He said: “I decided to buy their own brand olive oil because it was only 2.60 euros, which when converted is £2.19.”

At this point, Callum had spent just £6.90 in total, leaving him with just £1.29 left to spend on his round trip if he is to stay under the price he splashed out on the tesco olive oil.

That might seem an impossible task, but Callum claimed he nabbed an Easyjet flight back to the UK for just £1. “I’ve never seen a flight this cheap in my entire life, so I hopped on it and headed home,” he said.

Callum wrapped up the video saying: “We did it! We flew to Spain and bought olive oil for cheaper than the price in the UK.”

The average £7.38 price tag for olive oil in Britain marks a staggering 42% hike when compared with last year’s costs.

According to some estimates, Brits could even be paying as much as £16 for bottles of the stuff as inflation worsens. Spain produces around 40% of the world’s olives, which explains why prices there are slightly cheaper.

But two droughts and back to back years of high temperatures have caused prices to rise, triggering higher import costs for UK buyers too.