Florence Pugh's minivan targeted in 'shock raid' by 'lawless' masked thieves following Thunderbolts premiere in London

25 April 2025, 00:35

A fleet of Mercedes minivans carrying actress Florence Pugh and her family were targeted by 'masked robbers' following the premiere of her new film Thunderbolts.
A fleet of Mercedes minivans carrying actress Florence Pugh and her family were targeted by 'masked robbers' following the premiere of her new film Thunderbolts. Picture: Getty/Social media

By Shannon Cook

A fleet of Mercedes minivans carrying actress Florence Pugh and her family were targeted by 'masked robbers' following the premiere of her new film Thunderbolts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The masked robbers, who arrived on motorbikes, smashed windows and reportedly stole a laptop and phone from one of the five minivans.

The cars had been ferrying Pugh and her family from the film premiere in Leicester Square, London, to an after-party event close to the Strand.

The Dune actress, 29, was snapped wearing a sheer, nude dress as she stepped out of a car heading to the glitzy after-party.

Florence plays assassin Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

She reportedly continued to promote the new film despite the 'shock raid'.

The Met Police confirmed the van raid had been reported.

A spokesperson said: “A 35-year-old man reported his car had been broken into overnight on Tuesday, April 22, with a phone and laptop allegedly stolen from inside. No arrests have been made yet.”

Read more: 'I wish I'd died', says Freddie Flintoff as he reveals he 'thought his face had come off' in horror Top Gear crash

Read more: Marvel actor Jonathan Majors sentenced to probation for assaulting ex-girlfriend

Florence Pugh's minivan targeted in 'shock raid' by 'lawless' masked thieves following Thunderbolts premiere in London.
Florence Pugh's minivan targeted in 'shock raid' by 'lawless' masked thieves following Thunderbolts premiere in London. Picture: The Sun

An onlooker at the scene told The Sun: “Florence and her family and friends pulled up in five Mercedes vans to the after-party.

“Not long after they’d gone inside, a motorbike with two blokes in balaclavas pulled up and they smashed out a side window of one of the vans.

“The chauffeurs who were driving the vans didn’t have a chance to do anything, it all happened so quickly.

"They got inside and made off with a laptop and a mobile phone from the middle seats.

“Luckily, Florence and her friends and family, including her gran, were inside and weren’t affected but it was still shocking.

“London is becoming lawless and these thieves seem to know exactly where their targets are.”

Florence Pugh attends the "Thunderbolts*" Photocall at the Corinthia Hotel London on April 24, 2025 in London, England.
Florence Pugh attends the "Thunderbolts*" Photocall at the Corinthia Hotel London on April 24, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty

The Oscar-nominated actress recently starred in the film We Live In Time with Andrew Garfield - famous for his roles in The Amazing Spider-Man series.

Florence had earlier been seen at the star-studded event with her grandmother Pat and Peaky Blinders actor boyfriend Finn Cole.

On Wednesday, the star dazzled in a black leather dress and black rounded sunglasses at a Thunderbolts* promotional event held at the Corinthia Hotel in central London, where she was joined by co-stars, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Lewis Pullman.

The film is due for release on May 1.

Florence has not yet made a public statement about the incident.

UK Photocall Of Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts
UK Photocall Of Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts. Picture: Getty

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Commuters cycling to work on an urban street

Cyclists who kill pedestrians to face life sentences in victory for campaigners who slammed former 'loophole' in law

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during an 'In Conversation' event with Debbie Weinstein, managing Director Goole UK&I during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Monday September 23, 2024.

Sluggish AI adoption could cost UK economy 200bn in growth as Google issues 'call to arms' over country's tech gap

PEEQUAL co-founders Hazel McShane (left) and Amber Probyn.

Runners’ urine to be turned into fertiliser at the London Marathon

A person views knives available to purchase via an online website

Tech firms and bosses face fines up to £70,000 for failing to remove 'sickening' knife crime content

Sewage protest in Falmouth, Cornwall following a series of discharges which cancelled beachside events

'No more hiding places' - Polluting water bosses face up to two years in prison under new laws

Pile of chocolate digestive biscuits

We've been eating chocolate digestives wrong for 100 years, reveals McVitie's boss

A man lighting up a cigarette

Effects of smoking and drinking too much are 'felt by the age of 36'

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon

Runaway aristocrat Constance Marten tells court 'we did everything we could' to protect newborn baby as trial continues

US President Donald Trump will be sat in the third row at Pope Francis' funeral.

Trump to be relegated to the third row at the Pope's funeral

The head of Edinburgh University has said "around 350" staff have taken voluntary redundancy as the sector wrestles with a financial crisis, with more jobs being potentially cut.

350 staff at Edinburgh University take voluntary redundancy and more jobs on the line

Kieron Goodwin, 33, was found guilty of murder after a five-week trial at Bristol Crown Court

Man who plied partner with cocaine then fatally strangled her on night she planned to leave him convicted of murder

Andrew Johnston of Britain's Got Talent performs at Manchester's Christmas party at Albert Square on November 12, 2010 in Manchester, England.

Britain’s Got Talent choirboy star who was given £1m record deal ‘pinned down and raped’ two women

Exclusive
Kneecap have been making headlines after they used a recent performance at Coachella to denounce Israeli attacks on Gaza

Kneecap could be pulled from major UK show after shouting 'pro-Hamas' chants at concert

Eni Aluko and Ian Wright during the Arnold Clark Cup match between England Lionesses and Spain at Carrow Road on February 20, 2022 in Norwich, England.

Eni Aluko 'faces sack' after accusing Ian Wright of blocking female pundits by ‘dominating’ women’s football coverage

The number of shoplifting offences recorded by police in England and Wales has passed half a million for the first time, figures show.

True scale of Britain's shoplifting epidemic: Police record more than 500,000 cases in a year for the first time

Exclusive
A senior officer within London’s Metropolitan Police has suggested there are not enough officers on the beat on Saturdays.

Top cop questions whether Met has enough officers on duty on Saturdays as he makes comparison to busy retailers

Latest News

See more Latest News

Leah Harrison died on a school trip

Girl, 10, swept away to her death by mudslide 'which came out of nowhere' on school trip

Lucy Issac (pictured) and her unborn's son life were at risk when she underwent an operation to have her womb removed

Miracle of baby 'born twice' after mother undergoes life-saving womb operation

St Nicholas Church in Pluckley. A series of tantalising mysteries associated with the "most haunted" village in England has been solved by a university academic.

Revealed: Researchers uncover truth about England's 'most haunted' village

Inmates clean a wing inside the Young Offenders Institution on Portland in Dorset England.

Pepper spray to be used in young offender institutions as violence against staff 14 times higher than adult prisons
US President Donald Trump has said he has sued the law firm that handed Hilary Clinton's campaign a dossier on his links to Russia.

Trump says he is suing a US law firm that handed Hilary Clinton campaign a dossier on US President's links to Russia
A teenage girl using a blue asthma inhaler. Health chiefs have warned users about relying on them

Health chiefs issue warning to anyone who users an asthma inhaler

Knife offence takes place every 30 minutes in London (file image)

Knife offence takes place every 30 minutes in London, official figures show

Lucas Akins (7 Mansfield) looks on during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Cambridge United and Mansfield Town at the Cledara Abbey Stadium, Cambridge on Saturday 25th January 2025. (Photo: Kevin Hodgson | MI News)

Footballer jailed after mowing down cyclist in high-powered Mercedes while taking his daughter to piano class
Students cry and embracing each other at the high school Notre-Dame de Toutes-Aides after the attack.

One student dead and at least three injured in knife attack at French secondary school

Pilgrims and the faithful queue inside St. Peter's Basilica and pay their respects to the late Pope Francis, on April 24, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican.

Pope was found unresponsive ‘with eyes open’ as doctor reveals Pontiff’s heartbreaking last regret

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen will host a tea party for Second World War veterans as part of celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day, Buckingham Palace said.

King Charles and Queen Camilla to throw palace tea party to mark VE Day anniversary

Prince William roared with laughter as he played video games with the centre's young people

Prince of Wheels! William mobbed and plays Mario Karts during youth centre visit

Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games, Dusseldorf

Harry and Meghan call for stronger social media protection for children

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News