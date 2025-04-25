Florence Pugh's minivan targeted in 'shock raid' by 'lawless' masked thieves following Thunderbolts premiere in London

Picture: Getty/Social media

By Shannon Cook

A fleet of Mercedes minivans carrying actress Florence Pugh and her family were targeted by 'masked robbers' following the premiere of her new film Thunderbolts.

The masked robbers, who arrived on motorbikes, smashed windows and reportedly stole a laptop and phone from one of the five minivans.

The cars had been ferrying Pugh and her family from the film premiere in Leicester Square, London, to an after-party event close to the Strand.

The Dune actress, 29, was snapped wearing a sheer, nude dress as she stepped out of a car heading to the glitzy after-party.

Florence plays assassin Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

She reportedly continued to promote the new film despite the 'shock raid'.

The Met Police confirmed the van raid had been reported.

A spokesperson said: “A 35-year-old man reported his car had been broken into overnight on Tuesday, April 22, with a phone and laptop allegedly stolen from inside. No arrests have been made yet.”

Picture: The Sun

An onlooker at the scene told The Sun: “Florence and her family and friends pulled up in five Mercedes vans to the after-party.

“Not long after they’d gone inside, a motorbike with two blokes in balaclavas pulled up and they smashed out a side window of one of the vans.

“The chauffeurs who were driving the vans didn’t have a chance to do anything, it all happened so quickly.

"They got inside and made off with a laptop and a mobile phone from the middle seats.

“Luckily, Florence and her friends and family, including her gran, were inside and weren’t affected but it was still shocking.

“London is becoming lawless and these thieves seem to know exactly where their targets are.”

Picture: Getty

The Oscar-nominated actress recently starred in the film We Live In Time with Andrew Garfield - famous for his roles in The Amazing Spider-Man series.

Florence had earlier been seen at the star-studded event with her grandmother Pat and Peaky Blinders actor boyfriend Finn Cole.

On Wednesday, the star dazzled in a black leather dress and black rounded sunglasses at a Thunderbolts* promotional event held at the Corinthia Hotel in central London, where she was joined by co-stars, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Lewis Pullman.

The film is due for release on May 1.

Florence has not yet made a public statement about the incident.