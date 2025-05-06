Florence Welch’s £1.9m home renovation could unearth medieval skeletons

By Frankie Elliott

Florence Welch's plans to extend her countryside home could unearth some medieval skeletons buried beneath the land.

Local planners have recently granted the Florence + The Machine frontwoman permission to unify four 12th-century properties in Somerset into one plush estate.

The extensive £1.9million building work is set to start soon, despite the fact concerns were raised that construction on the site would unearth human remains.

An archaeological report submitted to Somerset Council stated there “is clear potential for archaeological remains dating to the medieval period".

“If human remains are encountered and have to be removed, they will be cleaned, recorded and lifted in accordance with a Ministry of Justice licence," the John Moore Heritage Services report said.

"Exhumation and post-excavation treatment will be carried out in accordance with published. All associated deposits, e.g. pyre sites, mausolea and mortuary enclosures, will also be fully investigated and excavated."

According to The Sun, the 38-year-old pop star has agreed to donate any historical artefacts found during the process to the Somerset Museums Service.

Welch bought the home four years ago, having told Vogue in 2011 that she dreamed of living somewhere steeped in history and atmosphere.

The four buildings have been separate since the 1940s and have a combined total of over fifty rooms across three floors, along with a swimming pool.

The West Country has a number of properties with spooky back-stories and characteristics that have haunted celebrities over the years.

This Country star Daisy May Cooper recently revealed she had to move out of her Wiltshire house after years of what she described as paranormal activity.

Speaking on the Uncanny podcast, Cooper said guests reported hearing strange noises, smelling cigarette smoke and even seeing “shadow figures”.

The comedian's shocked housekeepers claimed pictures were falling off walls and being found in odd places.

Cooper believes these abnormal events could be linked to the story of a boy who drowned in a nearby lake, which was visible from the house’s spare room window back in 1959.