EastEnders star and theatre legend Frank Barrie dead at 88 - as family pays tribute

Frank Barrie. Picture: Alan Williams/Scott Marshall Partners/PA

By Flaminia Luck

Former EastEnders actor and prolific theatre star Frank Barrie has died at the age of 88, his agent has confirmed.

According to a statement from his agency Scott Marshall Partners, Barrie died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

The statement read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved client, Frank Barrie, at the age of 88.

"He died peacefully at home, with his wife Mary and daughter Julia."

The Yorkshire-born actor played Edward Bishop in the BBC soap from 2010 to 2011, his character was the leader of the local church choir and embarked on a romance with Dot Cotton, played by the late June Brown.

On the stage, Barrie was a member of Sir Laurence Olivier's

National Theatre Company at the Old Vic, and was praised for his numerous Shakespearean and other stage roles, including The Woman In Black and Lunch With Marlene.

His one-man show Macready! played in 65 countries worldwide, representing GB at the 1982 Commonwealth Games Arts Festival in Australia.

Actors Linda Thorson and Frank Barrie co-star. Picture: Alamy

Barrie also made more than 150 screen appearances, including in shows such as Emergency Ward 10, No Hiding Place, Softly, Softly, Special Branch, On Giant's Shoulders and Queen Of Swords.

In 1983, he played Eglamour in the BBC TV adaptation of Shakespeare's The Two Gentlemen Of Verona.

He also found success as a director on productions of Shylock, JM Barrie and The Life And Loves Of Edith Wharton, all of which toured internationally.

Barrie's writing credits include Wellington, The Family At Ham, The Devil You Know and The Other Woman, which was broadcast by the BBC, starring the late Dame Thora Hird.

The actor met his wife while attending Hull University, where he was president of the debating union.

Barrie died on June 30.