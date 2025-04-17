Freddie Flintoff shares footage of horror Top Gear crash for the first time ahead of 'unprecedented' new documentary

17 April 2025, 11:29

Freddie Flintoff has looked back on his horror Top Gear crash,
By Henry Moore

Freddie Flintoff has shared never-before-seen footage of his horror Top Gear crash ahead of the launch of his new documentary.

The English cricket icon, 47, has looked back on the crash, which left him with life-changing injuries, in a brand-new documentary.

Flintoff was airlifted to the hospital in December 2022 after crashing a vehicle at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome while filming Top Gear.

In the wake of the incident, Flintoff took a step back from public life, but now, for the first time since the crash, the cricket legend has shared images from the day.

Freddie Flintoff set to explore horror crash

During the trailer for the new Disney+ doc, paramedics can be seen treating a person who appears to be Flintoff next to a destroyed vehicle.

Looking back on the crash, Flintoff says: "I remember everything about it. It's so vivid.

"This is what I'm left with… I wouldn't say I'm embracing them but I'm not trying to hide my scars."

Speaking of the 90-minute documentary, Flintoff said: "I’d lived under the radar for seven months, one of the real frustrations was the speculation, that’s why I’m doing this now.

"What actually happened?"

Top Gear was taken off air in the wake of the crash.
"It's almost like a reset,” he added.

"I'm trying to find out what I am now. I've always seemed to be able to flick a switch. I've got to find that switch again.

"Cricket’s always been a massive part of my life, shaping who I am.

"Looking back on the highs and the lows, including the challenges I’ve faced since my accident, has been a real reminder of why my career in the sport has meant so much."

The documentary will be available on Disney+ on April 25.

