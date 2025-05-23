Freddie Mercury had a 'secret love child', new biography reveals

By Henry Moore

Queen icon Freddie Mercury’s “secret child” has been “revealed” in a bombshell new book.

The legendary singer allegedly had a daughter in 1976 following a short fling with a friend’s wife.

After 48 years, this daughter has come forward in an explosive biography written by Lesley-Ann Jones titled “Love, Freddie.”

Only referred to as B in the book, she reveals that before his death, Freddie gifted her 17 of his personal journals.

She claims to have kept them hidden since his passing in 1991, but recently allowed Ms Jones exclusive access to them for her new book.

Freddie Mercury and Mary Austin. Picture: Alamy

B claims to have always known Mercury was her father, despite him not raising her, the Daily Mail reports.

In the book, she says: “Freddie Mercury was and is my father. We had a very close and loving relationship from the moment I was born and throughout the final 15 years of his life.

“He adored me and was devoted to me.

“The circumstances of my birth may seem, by most people’s standards, unusual and even outrageous. That should come as no surprise.

“It never detracted from his commitment to love and look after me. He cherished me like a treasured possession.”

Speaking about B’s claims, Ms Jones writes: “My instinct was to doubt everything, but I am absolutely sure she is not a fantasist.

“No one could have faked all this. Why would she have worked with me for three-and-a half years, never demanding anything?

“In my experience of fantasists, and I’ve met a few, they seek instant gratification, publicity and reward. She has never asked for money. She does not want recognition.

“Both Freddie and her stepfather left her extremely wealthy. She was not provided for through Freddie’s will, but by a private, legal arrangement, so no one will find her mentioned there.”

The book reveals she is currently living in Europe, working in medicine with a family of her own.

This would make the late Freddie Mercury a grandfather.

Freddie was known to have relationships with both men and women throughout his life before passing away at 45.