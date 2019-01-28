Freida Pinto: L'Oreal Advert "Not The Colour Of My Skin"

Freida Pinto claims L'Oreal lightened her skin tone in 2011 advert. Picture: L'Oreal

Freida Pinto claims an advert she modelled for L'Oreal was modified to make her skin colour appear lighter.

The Indian actress said that she was "sure" L'Oreal lightened her skin tone in a 2011 advert "because that's not the colour of my skin you saw in a few of the campaigns."

Ms Pinto also claims that she told her agent she wanted to be able to "question them on colour correction" and now insists on having a clause written into her contract that she would not do skin lightening campaigns.

She told the Guardian: "All the brands, including L’Oréal, have a skin-lightening range that they sell in India and I made them put it in my contract that I would not touch that with a barge pole.

"If you don’t put it in your contract before you sign on, they can come and you will be compelled to do it."

Freida Pinto claims L'Oreal lightened her skin tone in a 2011 ad campaign. Picture: Getty

The beauty company denied altering the image at the time of the campaign, after commentators suggested the actress's skin looked lighter.

In a statement, they said: "It is categorically untrue that L'Oréal Paris altered Ms. Pinto's features or skin-tone in the campaign for Project Runway “Colors Take Flight” limited-edition collection."

Ms Pinto's first film role was in Slumdog Millionaire in 2008 before becoming a spokesperson for L'Oreal in 2009.