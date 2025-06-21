Friends and Spider-Man actor Jack Betts dies aged 96

Spider-Man actor and spaghetti Western actor Jack Betts has died in his sleep aged 96, his family has announced.

The Hollywood legend died at his home in Los Osos, California, on Thursday.

He was born in Miami, Florida, in 1929, launching his career on Broadway with an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Richard III.

Mr Betts later went on to have a high-flying career on screen, landing various roles in some of the biggest TV shows and movies.

He is perhaps best remembered for starring in Spider-Man.

In the superhero franchise, he played Henry Balkan, fellow business partner to the iconic Green Goblin played by Willem Dafoe.

Mr Betts has also appeared in Seinfield, Frasier, Power Rangers and Everybody Loves Raymond.

It came after cameos in Batman Forever in 1995 and Batman & Robin two years after that.

He also played Hunt Powers in a string of Italian Spaghetti Western films, including Franco Giraldi's Sugar Coat in 1966.

Tributes have flooded in from fans following the news of his passing.

One wrote: 'Well shoot, another Hollywood gunslinger rides into the sunset. Jack Betts was one of those actors who could make even a B-movie feel like an A-list production.'

Another said: 'RIP to a legend. Jack Betts brought so much to the screen - from gritty westerns to comic book charm.'