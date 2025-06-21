Friends and Spider-Man actor Jack Betts dies aged 96

21 June 2025, 12:05

Jack Betts
Jack Betts. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Spider-Man actor and spaghetti Western actor Jack Betts has died in his sleep aged 96, his family has announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Hollywood legend died at his home in Los Osos, California, on Thursday.

He was born in Miami, Florida, in 1929, launching his career on Broadway with an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Richard III.

Mr Betts later went on to have a high-flying career on screen, landing various roles in some of the biggest TV shows and movies.

He is perhaps best remembered for starring in Spider-Man.

Read more: Babyshambles guitarist dies aged 46 as band pays tribute

Read more: Deacon Blue star dies aged 64 following 'short cancer struggle' as band lead tributes

Jack Betts
Jack Betts. Picture: Alamy

In the superhero franchise, he played Henry Balkan, fellow business partner to the iconic Green Goblin played by Willem Dafoe.

Mr Betts has also appeared in Seinfield, Frasier, Power Rangers and Everybody Loves Raymond.

It came after cameos in Batman Forever in 1995 and Batman & Robin two years after that.

He also played Hunt Powers in a string of Italian Spaghetti Western films, including Franco Giraldi's Sugar Coat in 1966.

Tributes have flooded in from fans following the news of his passing.

One wrote: 'Well shoot, another Hollywood gunslinger rides into the sunset. Jack Betts was one of those actors who could make even a B-movie feel like an A-list production.'

Another said: 'RIP to a legend. Jack Betts brought so much to the screen - from gritty westerns to comic book charm.'

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hawks at RAF Akrotiri

Iran-linked 'spy' arrested over suspected plot on British military base in Cyprus

@alizeecharet shared a TikTok suggesting that workers in the UK could benefit from taking more substantial lunch breaks

French woman faces backlash after hitting out at London meal deal culture

Caller Roberta 'outraged' at child rapists being given the right to live in Britain

Caller Roberta 'outraged' at child rapists being given the right to live in Britain

Busy Oxford Street in London England

Londoners hit with council tax hikes over 5% as £2bn funding redirected to North and Midlands

A woman was allegedly attacked in a park in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, by a group of girls.

Elderly woman left ‘bleeding from the head’ after alleged park attack by 'group of girls'

Thousands of people watched the sunrise over Stonehenge to celebrate the summer solstice.

Thousands flock to Stonehenge in scorching heat to watch summer solstice sunrise

Belinda Taylor died while skydiving.

Family of mother-of-four who died while skydiving demand 'justice' as partner to complete jump in her memory

A woman was stabbed in a shop in Stanley Road, Bootle.

Woman knifed to death inside shop as man, 47, arrested on suspicion of murder

Someone using a set of weighing scales.

Weight loss pill helps patients lose 'significant amounts' in promising trial

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch's superyacht the Bayesian is lifted to the surface near the fishing town of Porticello, Sicily. Picture date: Saturday June 21, 2025.

Mike Lynch’s superyacht seen on the surface for the first time since it sank

Huge queues form at the border as Britons try to evacuate Israel into Jordan following days of attacks by Iran

Brits "disgusted and disgraced" as Germans forced to step in to support evacuations from Israel

Nokia Isle Of Wight Festival - Seaclose Park. Patrick Walden from the band BabyShambles backstage.

Babyshambles guitarist dies aged 46 as band pays tribute

A study compiled data from over 70,000 breast cancer survivors.

Breast cancer survivors have lower risk of fatal disease, experts say

Women's football continues to grow in popularity in the UK as viewing figures hit record highs last year

FA approves expansion of Women's Super League to 14 teams

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke to the media after a meeting with EU diplomats, in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday

Iran will not consider diplomacy until 'aggression is stopped', as Israel warns of 'difficult days ahead'

One child was taken to hospital for further treatment after a reported "tear gas attack" at a Berlin school.

‘Tear gas attack’ at Berlin school leaves more than 30 children injured

Latest News

See more Latest News

JLS singer Aston Merrygold was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

JLS star Aston Merrygold shocks fans with picture in stretcher in back of ambulance

Sara Burack, reality star and luxury real estate agent, was known for her appearance on Netflix's Million Dollar House

Netflix star Sara Burack killed in Hamptons hit-and-run as police launch manhunt for driver
Chris Wreh of Tamworth battles with Radu Dragusin of Tottenham Hotspur during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match

Man given three-year banning order for racist abuse of Tamworth’s Chris Wreh

Fergus Ewing has quit the SNP after more than half a century of involvement.

SNP urged to put independence on backburner for 10 years

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement during a visit to the site of the Weizmann Institute of Science, which was hit by missiles fired from Iran, in the central city of Rehovot on Friday, June 20, 2025. (Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP)

Iran launches fresh wave of missile strikes on Israel - as UK withdraws embassy staff from Tehran
.

Counter Terror investigation after pro-Palestinian protestors damage planes at RAF Brize Norton
Jack Draper celebrates victory against Brandon Nakashima on day twelve of the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club

Jack Draper clinches important Wimbledon seeding by reaching Queen’s semi-finals

Muhammad Qasim's BMW was being followed by a marked police car on Island Road in Handsworth, West Midlands, when he failed to negotiate a left-hand bend and crashed into a tree.

Police driving expert has ‘no criticism’ of officer’s driving skills after car he was following crashed into tree, killing driver
Pharrell Garcia, 15, suffered a single stab wound to the heart.

Teenager locked up for stabbing school friend to death 'by accident' in east London park

Wasif Hussain (left), 21, and his wife Nabela Tabassum, 19, who were jailed for 15 years and nine years, respectively,

Couple who wore Poundland animal masks during attempted murder jailed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated Prince William's birthday by posting a never-before-seen photo of the Prince of Wales on X.

King Charles marks Prince William's 43rd birthday with unseen portrait

The Queen and her daughter Princess Anne take a photo with the Queen's winning horse Estimate at Ascot in 2013

Late Queen 'rarely carried cash' - unless she was at the races, ex-aide reveals

Idris Elba has been involved with the King's Trust since he was awarded a grant at the beginning of his career

King Charles and Idris Elba team up for a new Netflix documentary about King’s Trust

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News