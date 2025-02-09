Friends star David Schwimmer calls for Kanye West to be banned from X over 'hate-filled, ignorant' remarks

David Schwimmer has called for Elon Musk to ban Kanye West from X
Friends star David Schwimmer has called for Elon Musk to ban Kanye West from X over his "hate-filled, ignorant" remarks.

The rapper, who is now known as Ye, has been continually sharing posts of an antisemitic nature since Thursday.

One tweet declared "I am a Nazi", while another said "I love Hitler now what b*****s."

Another post said: "I’m racist. Stereotypes exist for a reason and they all be true.

"You can get money with Jewish people but they always gonna steal and invite you over to they house on Friday."

Actor David Schwimmer has since called for the rapper to be removed over his "sick hate speech".

David Schwimmer
"This is so 2022," Schwimmer said in an Instagram post.

"We can't stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr Musk.

"Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X.

"That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence.

"His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews.

"I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate ALL marginalised communities including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point.

"Silence is complicity."

It comes after the Campaign Against Antisemitism also called for Musk to remove West from X.

A spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism said: "Once again, Ye has gone on an antisemitic rampage online. It couldn't be any clearer that he is an unrepentant, proud antisemite.

"More people have viewed these posts than there are Jews on the planet. It is obvious that Ye has not learned his lesson the first time, when Adidas ended its partnership with him, following our call to do so.

"At a time of unprecedented antisemitism, there can be no mistaking this incitement for exactly what it is. We call on Elon Musk to remove him from X."

West was previously suspended in December 2022 after making similar antisemitic remarks.

Musk said the suspension was "for incitement to violence".

