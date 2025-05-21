'FROM THE CAGE TO THE STAGE': Chris Brown makes statement after being released from prison on £5million bail

21 May 2025, 21:28

R&B singer Chris Brown is alleged to have hit music producer Abe Diaw over the head with a bottle multiple times at a London nightclub last year.
R&B singer Chris Brown is alleged to have hit music producer Abe Diaw over the head with a bottle multiple times at a London nightclub last year. Picture: Getty

By Jennifer Kennedy

The 36-year-old R&B singer has been released on bail after being charged by police last week over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shortly after his release today from HMP Forest Bank prison in Salford, Greater Manchester, Brown posted an Instagram story which said: "FROM THE CAGE TO THE STAGE!!! BREEZYBOWL.", referencing his upcoming tour.

Brown left prison in a silver Mercedes van at 4:45pm with his girlfriend and entourage. A small crowd of fans cheered as the vehicle was driven away.

Brown posted a statement to 144 million Instagram followers shortly after his release.
Brown posted a statement to 144 million Instagram followers shortly after his release. Picture: Instagram/chrisbrownofficial

Brown has been told he can continue with his scheduled international tour as part of his bail conditions. The Breezy Bowl XX European tour includes ten UK tour dates.

Brown's passport will be held by lawyers and police until he requires it to fulfil tour dates in Europe, the US, and Canada, the court heard.

Prosecutor Heidi Stonecliffe KC said Brown's passport will then be collected by a solicitor from law firm Hickman & Rose, before being returned to Brown so he can travel to the US.

The passport will then be kept with a US lawyer named Matthew Cayman.

"We have checked his details and he does exist," Stonecliffe said.

"It will be held by Mr Cayman until August."

"Then Mr Brown travels to Canada. It will be held by Mr Cayman during his US tour then Mr Brown returns to the UK and his passport will then be held by a solicitor."

The US-born singer was arrested by police in Manchester last Thursday and charged with causing grievous bodily harm to music producer Abe Diaw during the alleged assault at the Tape nightclub in Mayfair in February 2023.

Read More: Kneecap rapper Liam O'Hanna charged with terrorism offence after 'displaying Hezbollah flag' at London gig

Read More: 'STOP IT!': Denzel Washington snapped yelling at photographer on Cannes red carpet

A van suspected to be carrying American musician Chris Brown appears at Manchester Court following a hearing where he was remanded in custody on May 16, 2025.
A van suspected to be carrying American musician Chris Brown appears at Manchester Court following a hearing where he was remanded in custody on May 16, 2025. Picture: Getty
BRITAIN-US-MUSIC-CRIME
BRITAIN-US-MUSIC-CRIME. Picture: Getty

Brown had arrived in the UK on a private jet hours earlier, and was staying at the five-star Lowry Hotel in Salford when he was arrested by police.

The conditions of his bail mean Brown must reside at an address in the UK, and can only access his passport when it is necessary for him to travel for a tour date.

Other conditions of Brown's bail require him not to attend the Tape nightclub or contact the complainant, witnesses, or his co-accused, Dallas rapper Omolulu Akinlolu.

Judge Tony Baumgartner said he needed to know Brown's net worth before agreeing to the bail conditions.

"The one concern I have is the defendant leaving the jurisdiction then returning to the jurisdiction," he said.

"What I don’t have is any feel for the defendant’s net worth and how the security stands against that."

"It might be a lot of money to him or not a lot of money to him."

Sallie Bennett-Jenkins KC said that during a break in proceedings she had been "waking up a lot of people across the west coast of America" to establish Brown’s net worth.

Brown pictured in 2021 at the Tape nightclub in Mayfair, where the alleged incident occurred in February 2023.
Brown pictured in 2021 at the Tape nightclub in Mayfair, where the alleged incident occurred in February 2023. Picture: X

Brown is alleged to have hit Diaw over the head with a bottle two or three times in an unprovoked attack at the Mayfair nightclub, then punched and kicked him as he lay on the floor.

Prosecutor Hannah Nicholls previously told Manchester Magistrates' Court the incident, which was caught on CCTV, was an "extremely serious" attack.

Adele Kelly, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS London North, said before today's hearing: "We have authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Chris Brown with one count of grievous bodily harm, contrary to section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861."

"The alleged incident occurred in London on February 19, 2023. He will have his first court appearance on Friday, May 16 at Manchester Magistrates' Court."

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

A spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Police, who arrested Brown, said: "This morning (Thursday) we arrested a 36-year-old man at a hotel in Manchester on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on behalf of the Metropolitan Police."

The Metropolitan Police said: "A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 2am on Thursday, May 15 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm."

"He has been taken into custody where he remains."

"The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on February 19, 2023."

"The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit."

Chris Brown rose to fame in the 2000s and had multiple singles top the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Chris Brown performs in Johannesburg on the South African leg of his world tour in December 2024.
Chris Brown performs in Johannesburg on the South African leg of his world tour in December 2024. Picture: Getty

Brown has sold over 140 million records and is one of the world's best-selling artists. He holds the record for the most top 40 hits of any R&B singer.

He was also known for his relationship with singer Rihanna.

In 2009, Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting Rihanna, his then-girlfriend, and was sentenced to five years probation and six months community service.

Brown will next appear in court in the UK on June 20, alongside his co-accused Akinlolu. 

A case management hearing has been set for October 24.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Tottenham players celebrate their win at the end of the UEFA Europa League final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at San Mames stadium in Bilbao.

Tottenham win Europa League final after beating Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao

Liam Gallagher, former frontman with English band Oasis performing live on stage, Newport.

Oasis fans ‘set to spend £1bn on UK reunion tour concerts’

A flotilla of Little Ships in the English Channel after they sailed out of Ramsgate, Kent, during 'Dunkirk 85'.

Migrant boat forces Dunkirk commemoration fleet to divert route

Liam O'Hanna, left, was charged over an alleged incident which occurred during a London gig.

Kneecap rapper Liam O'Hanna charged with terrorism offence after 'displaying Hezbollah flag' at London gig

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to journalists at press conference in Jerusalem, Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Netanyahu says 'all of Gaza' will be 'under Israel's control' at the end of current military offensive

Bella May Culley has been arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling

Lawyer says British teenager accused of drug smuggling is 'not far from childhood' as she faces life in Georgian prison

18-year-old Abdurrahman Summers (pictured) and two 15-year-old boys were convicted of murdering 17-year-old Reuben Higgins at Birmingham Crown Court today.

Teenager found guilty of Solihull vape shop murder 'screams abuse' at jury

A body has washed up on a beach in Millisle, County Down, Northern Ireland.

Mystery as body washes up on UK beach with 'major incident' declared

Mr Trump showed a room of stunned reporters a number of news articles which he said were from the last few days of "death of people, death, death, death, horrible death, death"

Donald Trump ambushes South African president over 'genocide' claims during White House visit

A couple was told to demolish this £1m home after they lied to the council.

Couple ordered to knock down £1m home after claiming it would be a ‘horse semen lab’

Jay Slater had drugs and alcohol in his system when he died, an inquest heard.

Jay Slater had 'drugs in his system' when 19-year-old died, as inquest hears details of 'stolen rolex'

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has admitted £600,000 cannabis smuggling plot

Former Arsenal footballer admits £600,000 cannabis smuggling plot

London, UK - April 3, 2025; Sign for Paddington Station with passing red London double decker bus

Man, 22, who broke his ankle during 'senseless' attack in London's West End died weeks later from secondary injuries

The Four British former special forces soldiers have set a record by climbing Mount Everest in under five days

Britons become first to scale Mount Everest with the help of Xenon gas, organiser says

Tommy Robinson has lost his court challenge

Tommy Robinson charged with harassment causing fear of violence against two men

Russian military hackers codenamed Fancy Bear have been behind major cyber attacks on UK defence, transport hubs and shipping for last two years, GCHQ has said.

Russian military hackers codenamed 'Fancy Bear' behind sustained cyber attacks targeting UK firms

Latest News

See more Latest News

A flotilla of Little Ships sail out of Ramsgate, Kent, during the start of 'Dunkirk 85', the Association of Dunkirk Little Ships (ADLS) commemorative cruise to Dunkirk, to mark the 85th anniversary of Operation Dynamo

Legendary Little Ships of Dunkirk set sail for 85th anniversary voyage

LBC Comp Christian Eriksen, Adama Traore, Kevin De Bruyne football

The best XI Premier League players out of contract

Richard Horne, GCQH's cyber security chief, has warned British companies are ignoring advice on preventing hacks.

UK businesses 'ignore free advice' to stop cyber attacks, GCHQ warns as M&S still reels from major hack
Laken Illsley has been jailed for 10 years for exploiting young boys to sell drugs

Man jailed for exploiting teen boys to transport cocaine and heroin 130 miles from their homes
Westfield Shopping Centre - Stratford.

Two teenage boys deny 'launching chair 50ft off the top floor of Westfield shopping centre' in internet prank
Singer Chris Brown has been granted bail to play on his world tour.

Chris Brown to play world tour on £5m bail after Mayfair club bottle attack charge

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent

Two migrants die after falling unconscious during crossing of English Channel

Estate agents' boards

UK house price growth accelerated as buyers rushed to beat stamp duty deadline

Person using HMRC mobile app to view Self Assessment, Tax Credits and Child Benefit services, with UK government envelope and coins in background, Sta

Millions to receive early benefit from HMRC on Friday

Mother-of-four who smuggled dozens of MDMA pills into a festival inside Kinder eggs is jailed

Mother-of-four who smuggled dozens of MDMA pills into a festival inside Kinder eggs is jailed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince Of Wales Visits Leith Community Centre

Prince William shows off football skills in partnership with Street Soccer Scotland

Finishing touches are made to the new Princess of Wales wax figure that will stand alongside her husband, Prince William

Madame Tussauds unveils new Kate waxwork figure - and a William upgrade

Princess of Wales attends a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Princess of Wales makes surprise appearance at Buckingham Palace garden party

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News