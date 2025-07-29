Funeral cortege for Ozzy Osbourne to make final trip through his home city of Birmingham

Singer Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Fans of Ozzy Osbourne will have the opportunity to say their goodbyes to the Black Sabbath frontman as his cortege makes its way through his home city of Birmingham on Wednesday.

The body of the rock legend - who died on July 22 at the age of 76 - will be brought back for a procession that will travel along Broad Street in the city centre from 1pm.

A hearse will head to the Black Sabbath Bridge and bench where thousands of fans have left messages and floral tributes, and local musicians Bostin' Brass will accompany the procession.

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham Zafar Iqbal said: "Ozzy was more than a music legend - he was a son of Birmingham.

"Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral.

Fans look at floral tributes that have been left beneath a mural of Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: Alamy

"We know how much this moment will mean to his fans.

"We're proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves."

Broad Street will be closed to traffic from 7am tomorrow morning, and the road is expected to reopen following the event.

The procession and the associated costs have been covered by the Osbourne family, with the council helping with the road closure.

There will also be a live feed of Black Sabbath Bridge for those unable to attend in person.

A man observes floral tributes that are left on the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

At Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, a book of condolence has been opened for the rocker since his passing.

Other tributes in the city include the Black Sabbath Mural on Navigation Street; Ozzy the Bull at New Street Station, and The Station pub.

His death came just a few weeks after Black Sabbath's farewell gig, where he told thousands of heavy metal enthusiasts at Villa Park, Birmingham it was "so good to be on this stage" as he performed his last set from a large black throne.

The Birmingham procession will take place ahead of a private funeral, will allow Osbourne's family to grieve and celebrate the many memories they had with him.

Black Sabbath's eponymous debut album in 1970 made the UK top 10 and paved the way for a string of hit records.

Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76 on July 22. Picture: Alamy

They went on to become one of the most influential and successful metal bands of all time, selling more than 75 million albums worldwide.

The group were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, and Osbourne was added for a second time last year.

Drug use began to take its toll on Osbourne and his relationship with his fellow band members, and he was eventually fired in 1979.

He launched a solo career, enjoying success during the 1980s, before reforming with Sabbath several times - including in 2016 for a final world tour.

In 2019, Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease - the news was made public the year after - and he paused touring in 2023 after extensive spinal surgery, before returning for a one-off reunion concert with Black Sabbath in July of this year.