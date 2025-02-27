Gary Lineker sparks fury as he leads celebs backing calls for controversial Gaza tv show to be reinstated by BBC

27 February 2025, 08:35 | Updated: 27 February 2025, 09:51

Gary Lineker has sparked fury by joining calls for a Gaza TV show to be reinstated by the BBC
Gary Lineker has sparked fury by joining calls for a Gaza TV show to be reinstated by the BBC. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Gary Lineker has been criticised after he and other top stars demanded that a controversial Gaza TV show be put back online.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Match of the Day presenter was branded "self-righteous" by Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe after he called for the film to be put back on iPlayer after being taken down.

And there were even calls for the licence fee to be suspended from anti-Semitism campaigners, as they also pushed for an independent inquiry into the corporation.

Last week, the BBC apologised after it emerged that the film's child narrator is the son of Ayman Alyazouri, who has worked as Hamas's deputy minister of agriculture.

Following the discovery about Abdullah Al-Yazouri, who speaks about what life is like in the territory amid the war between Israel and Hamas, the BBC later added a disclaimer to the programme and has since removed the film from its online catch-up service.

In an open letter addressed to the BBC's director general Tim Davie, chairman Samir Shah and chief content officer Charlotte Moore, hundreds of TV and film professionals and journalists criticised the decision to remove it as "politically motivated censorship".

Read more: BBC accused of 'whitewashing' Gaza documentary as references to 'Jews' and 'jihad' removed

Read more: BBC Gaza documentary cameraman ‘celebrated October 7 attacks’ as cost of film is revealed

Why is the BBC being accused of making a 'Hamas propaganda film'? Jon Sopel explains

The letter reads: "This film is an essential piece of journalism, offering an all-too-rare perspective on the lived experiences of Palestinian children living in unimaginable circumstances, which amplifies voices so often silenced."

Mr Lowe said in response: "I simply do not care about Gary Lineker's opinion on Gaza.

"The days of self-righteous actors and presenters having any real influence are thankfully over.

"Anything useful these 'media figures' know about the Middle East is restricted to the hummus section in Waitrose."

Israel's ambassador to the UK separately criticised the decision to broadcast it in the first place.

Tsipi Hotovely said: "Following my letter to the Director General, I welcome the BBC's decision to pull the documentary from its online platform with immediate effect.

"However, the fact remains that this production should have never made it to air given the undeniable bias of both the camera crew and its contributors.

"This ordeal brings into question the BBC's journalistic standards, its commitment to impartiality and its credibility.

"A full and transparent review into how this documentary was produced and released must now follow."

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) said: "The BBC's bias and lack of accountability have led it to a new low, where it is a mouthpiece for terrorists and their supporters."

They continued: "We believe that the license fee should be suspended pending a full independent inquiry into bias at the BBC."

BBC presenter Gary Lineker with the FA Cup
BBC presenter Gary Lineker with the FA Cup. Picture: Alamy

Further accusations have been made about Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone, such as claims that other children were pictured with the militant group Hamas.

The letter from celebrities says Mr Al-Yazouri "served as Gaza's deputy minister of agriculture, a civil service role concerned with food production".

It continues: "Conflating such governance roles in Gaza with terrorism is both factually incorrect and dehumanising.

"This broad-brush rhetoric assumes that Palestinians holding administrative roles are inherently complicit in violence - a racist trope that denies individuals their humanity and right to share their lived experiences."

Of his son, Abdullah, the letter adds: "Children must not be held responsible for the actions of adults, and weaponising family associations to discredit a child's testimony is both unethical and dangerous."

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza
Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza. Picture: Getty

The letter, published in full on the Artists for Palestine UK website, continues: "As industry professionals who craft stories for the British public, including for the BBC, we condemn the weaponisation of a child's identity and the racist insinuation that Palestinian narratives must be scrutinised through a lens of suspicion.

"We urge you to reject these tactics, protect vulnerable voices, and reaffirm your commitment to stories that hold power to account."

Other signatories include actors Riz Ahmed, Juliet Stevenson and Khalid Abdalla, playwright Hanif Kureishi and broadcaster Anita Rani.

Queen Camilla (left) speaks with Miriam Margolyes during a reception with authors, actors and lovers of literature attending the Queen's Reading Room Literary Festival at Hampton Court Palace last June
Miriam Margolyes (right) also signed the letter. Picture: Alamy

The BBC said earlier this week the film "features important stories we think should be told - those of the experiences of children in Gaza" but that it would not be available on iPlayer while the broadcaster conducted "further due diligence with the production company".

Hanif Kureishi also signed the letter
Hanif Kureishi also signed the letter. Picture: Alamy

On Tuesday, dozens of protesters gathered outside Broadcasting House in London claiming the BBC had aired Hamas propaganda.

The demonstration was organised by CAA, which has also criticised the BBC's coverage of hostage handovers in recent weeks.

In a statement on Wednesday, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said she had discussed the documentary with Tim Davie in which she expressed her "deep concern" about the issues surrounding the film.

She added: "It is paramount that the investigation the BBC is conducting sheds light on what happened and who knew what when. I expect to be kept informed of the outcome of their investigation."

The TV show, made by London-based production company Hoyo Films, was initially broadcast on February 17 at 9pm on BBC Two.

