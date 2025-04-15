Exclusive

'We'd need wheelchairs' - Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb speaks out after calls for another special

Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb speaks to Nick Ferrari about a future instalment. Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

Larry Lamb has addressed rumours that there could be a Gavin and Stacey film in the works.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Larry Lamb, who played Mick Shipman, in the iconic TV series Gavin and Stacey, has shut down talk of a film.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, Mr Lamb said: "The thing is, people sort of have talked to me about the fact that, you know, there's word out about making a film. I just said to the boss of the BBC, who happened to be lurking around, I said, why don't you just take this and put it in the cinemas?"

Mr Lamb was referring to taking the 2024 Christmas Day episode of Gavin and Stacey, which became one of the most watched scripted TV shows of the century, and putting that in cinemas, rather than filming something new.

The 90 minute special that aired on Christmas Day last year, revisits the characters five years on from the last episode and resolves the cliff hanger that finished with Nessa (Ruth Jones) asked Smithy (James Corden) to marry her.

Mr Corden has been adamant that the special was the final instalment of the series, but fans have continued to speculate whether there could be another spin-off.

Nick asked Mr Lamb what it would take to get the cast back together for one more programme or film. He joked: "Can we get you back? Can you do a movie? Can you do the show on ice?"

Mr Lamb responded: "I'd love to do the show on Ice. You could be the compere. But, you know, it would be a wonderful show to tour. I think between Alison and I, we'd have to have wheelchairs with runners."

Read more: Cate Blanchett, 55, announces plan to retire from acting as she insists there 'are things I want to do with my life'

Read more: Sarina Wiegman’s assistant Arjan Veurink to leave England role after Euro 2025

Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman in season two. Picture: Alamy

The series, written by Mr Corden and Ms Jones, originally aired between 2007 and 2010, and returned in 2019 for a special episode that at the time held the record for the highest overnight Christmas ratings since 2008.

It became the biggest scripted show of the decade, the most popular Christmas Day programme of the decade, and the ninth biggest transmission of the decade, the BBC said at the time.

Mr Lamb released his debut novel All Wrapped Up on April 15.