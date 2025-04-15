Exclusive

'We'd need wheelchairs' - Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb speaks out after calls for another special

15 April 2025, 11:16 | Updated: 15 April 2025, 11:32

Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb speaks to Nick Ferrari about a future instalment
Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb speaks to Nick Ferrari about a future instalment. Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

Larry Lamb has addressed rumours that there could be a Gavin and Stacey film in the works.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Larry Lamb, who played Mick Shipman, in the iconic TV series Gavin and Stacey, has shut down talk of a film.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, Mr Lamb said: "The thing is, people sort of have talked to me about the fact that, you know, there's word out about making a film. I just said to the boss of the BBC, who happened to be lurking around, I said, why don't you just take this and put it in the cinemas?"

Mr Lamb was referring to taking the 2024 Christmas Day episode of Gavin and Stacey, which became one of the most watched scripted TV shows of the century, and putting that in cinemas, rather than filming something new.

The 90 minute special that aired on Christmas Day last year, revisits the characters five years on from the last episode and resolves the cliff hanger that finished with Nessa (Ruth Jones) asked Smithy (James Corden) to marry her.

Mr Corden has been adamant that the special was the final instalment of the series, but fans have continued to speculate whether there could be another spin-off.

Nick asked Mr Lamb what it would take to get the cast back together for one more programme or film. He joked: "Can we get you back? Can you do a movie? Can you do the show on ice?"

Mr Lamb responded: "I'd love to do the show on Ice. You could be the compere. But, you know, it would be a wonderful show to tour. I think between Alison and I, we'd have to have wheelchairs with runners."

Read more: Cate Blanchett, 55, announces plan to retire from acting as she insists there 'are things I want to do with my life'

Read more: Sarina Wiegman’s assistant Arjan Veurink to leave England role after Euro 2025

Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman in season two
Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman in season two. Picture: Alamy

The series, written by Mr Corden and Ms Jones, originally aired between 2007 and 2010, and returned in 2019 for a special episode that at the time held the record for the highest overnight Christmas ratings since 2008.

It became the biggest scripted show of the decade, the most popular Christmas Day programme of the decade, and the ninth biggest transmission of the decade, the BBC said at the time.

Mr Lamb released his debut novel All Wrapped Up on April 15.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The site of the felling of an ancient oak tree thought to be more than 400 years old in Whitewebbs Park, Enfield

Locals demand answers after 400-year-old oak tree mysteriously felled in park

Lil Nas X shares paralysis photo from Instagram

Lil Nas X reveals mystery illness from hospital after suffering shock paralysis

The steelworks in Scunthorpe

Supplies arrive in UK as Government rushes to save British Steel Scunthorpe site

The scene on John Street in Worksop, after a man has been found dead among the debris of a terraced Nottinghamshire house that was destroyed

Man arrested for murder after house explosion kills 53-year-old in Nottinghamshire

Abedi

'Put Manchester Arena terrorist in total isolation' for seriously injuring prison guards, ex-governor urges

Exclusive
Travellers descended on 'Britain's Beverly Hills'

Pensioner beaten up and 'left for dead' as '50 travellers' flock to 'Britain's Beverly Hills'

Arjan Veurink (right), who will leave his role as Sarina Wiegman’s England assistant coach following this summer’s European Championship to become Netherlands boss.

Sarina Wiegman’s assistant Arjan Veurink to leave England role after Euro 2025

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe (right), who will only return to the helm when he is fully ready, assistant Jason Tindall (left) has revealed.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will only return when he is ready, assistant Jason Tindall reveals

Grandmother Wendy Jones was killed by a ceiling collapse at Pontins in 2019. Credit: Family handout

Pontins owner charged over death of grandmother after ceiling collapse that injured 18

Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett has announced plans to retire

Cate Blanchett, 55, announces plan to retire from acting as she insists there 'are things I want to do with my life'

Birmingham bin strikes have been on going since January 2025

Why are bin men on strike in Birmingham and how long have they been doing it for?

Exclusive
.

Bin strikes could spread to rest of UK, union chief warns - as she claims Labour 'doesn't understand basics' of row

The ladies pocket watch is set to fetch £50,000

Titanic victim's pocket watch set to sell for £50,000 at auction

Police crime scene tape UK

Horror as crossbow seized after mass brawl in Salford, with children among seven arrested after 'gun spotted'

Former corporal Aaron Stelmach-Purdie (pictured), 34, ran the swindle between November 2014 and January 2016 whilst he worked as a clerk at the Ministry of Defence's administrative headquarters i

Soldier who stole £1 million from MoD to pay for hair transplant and teeth whitening faces jail

Jonathan Meijer

Inbreeding fears after man 'fathers 1,000 children' by donating sperm, as dozens more mass donors revealed

Latest News

See more Latest News

LBC visits jail which could solve UK prison crisis with Texas-style "Intensive Supervision Courts"

LBC visits jail which could solve UK prison crisis with Texas-style 'Intensive Supervision Courts'
The boy was on holiday with his family in Planos, Greece

British toddler, 3, drowns in pool at Greece holiday villa 'after wandering off’

Singer Katy Perry has said she feels "super connected to love" after returning to Earth following her trip on Jeff Bezos's New Shepard NS-31 embarking on the Blue Origin programme.

Katy Perry will write song about her experience after returning to Earth from all-female space voyage
The article calls for the appointment of an independent National Cancer Director and an office of support to take data-driven actions across the UK.

UK cancer care system is facing a 'critical breaking point', experts warn

Patients should be treated earlier with statins and the cholesterol-lowering drug ezetimibe, researchers at Lund University in Sweden and Imperial College London said.

Combination of drugs could prevent thousands of heart attacks

Katy Perry has returned to Earth after a space trip

Katy Perry becomes first artist to sing in space during all-female space voyage

Flowers on sale at the Chiswick Flower Market, London.

Warm weather and Mother’s Day spending gives retailers March boost

A 29-year-old man, who has not been named, from Halifax, West Yorkshire was at the Funky Flamingo bar on March 22 when the incident occurred.

Brit dies on Benidorm stag do months before wedding after falling off bar stool backwards

Staff arrived on Friday morning to find out the foodbank had been broken into and vandalised.

Charity workers 'devastated' as church foodbank in Glasgow trashed and vandalised during 'break-in'
Jamie Redknapp working as a pundit in 2024.

Jamie Redknapp banned from driving for 12 months after being caught speeding twice

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan

Meghan opens up on Archie and Lilibet's illnesses and being a 'working mother' as she claims to be 'juggling it all'
The royals attended the Bahrain Grand Prix

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie enjoy royal outing with cousins as they attend Bahrain Grand Prix
Kate

Kate says spending time in nature gives her 'sense of peace' in 'busy world' during remission from cancer

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News