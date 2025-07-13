Gavin and Stacey legend reveals acting retirement after show's emotional finale

Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Gavin and Stacey icon Larry Lamb has revealed he is retiring from acting after the end of the beloved show.

Lamb, 77, best known from his role as Mick Shipman in the long-running comedy, revealed this week that Gavin and Stacey: The Finale was most likely his last ever time on the small screen.

The actor, who before Gavin and Stacey starred in EastEnders, hailed the show’s finale and expressed his delight that he could end his career with it.

Explaining his decision to retire, Lamb told the MailOnline: "You get so involved with these characters that they become your favourite at that time.

The cast of Gavin and Stacey and the BAFTA Television Awards 2025. Picture: Alamy

"They are the focus of your life.

"But to finish up in my 70s playing a character like Mick who is beloved by millions of people, you have to give the writers credit...

"At this stage in my career Mick is the closest to my heart."

Earlier this year, Lamb spoke to LBC and addressed fan calls for another series of Gavin and Stacey.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, Lamb said: "The thing is, people sort of have talked to me about the fact that, you know, there's word out about making a film. I just said to the boss of the BBC, who happened to be lurking around, I said, why don't you just take this and put it in the cinemas?"

He was referring to taking the 2024 Christmas Day episode of Gavin and Stacey, which became one of the most watched scripted TV shows of the century, and putting that in cinemas, rather than filming something new.

The 90-minute special that aired on Christmas Day last year, revisits the characters five years on from the last episode and resolves the cliff hanger that finished with Nessa (Ruth Jones) asked Smithy (James Corden) to marry her.

Corden has been adamant that the special was the final instalment of the series, but fans have continued to speculate whether there could be another spin-off.

Nick asked Lamb what it would take to get the cast back together for one more programme or film. He joked: "Can we get you back? Can you do a movie? Can you do the show on ice?"

Mr Lamb responded: "I'd love to do the show on Ice. You could be the compere. But, you know, it would be a wonderful show to tour. I think between Alison and I, we'd have to have wheelchairs with runners."