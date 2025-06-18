Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones splits from husband after 26 years

18 June 2025, 16:48

Ruth Jones and husband David Peet split up after 26 years. he is now in a new relationship in Canada
Ruth Jones and husband David Peet split up after 26 years. he is now in a new relationship in Canada. Picture: IMDB

By StephenRigley

Gavin And Stacey co-creator Ruth Jones and her producer husband David Peet have legally separated but "remain good friends", the couple have said in a statement.

The couple, who married in 1999, said: "We amicably went our separate ways 18 months ago and are now legally separated. We remain good friends.

"Since our separation, Ruth is living in London and David is living in Canada, where he is in a new relationship."

Ruth Jones (l) with Gavin and Stacey stars James Corden, Joanna Page and Mathew Horne
Ruth Jones (l) with Gavin and Stacey stars James Corden, Joanna Page and Mathew Horne. Picture: Alamy

Jones rose to fame as the co-writer and star of Gavin And Stacey, playing Vanessa 'Nessa' Jenkins, in three series and three Christmas specials from 2007 to 2024.

The show's finale episode, which aired on Christmas Day 2024, saw Jones's character Nessa marry Neil 'Smithy' Smith, played by her fellow co-writer James Corden.

At this year's TV Baftas, Jones won the best female performance in a comedy for her role in Gavin and Stacey.

Jones has also appeared in ITV drama Fat Friends, BBC sketch show Little Britain, BBC sitcom Saxondale, and BBC black comedy Nighty Night.

Other roles include playing Carry On star Hattie Jacques in a BBC biopic.

In 2014, Jones was made a Member Of The Order Of The British Empire (MBE) in the New Year Honours for her services to entertainment.

