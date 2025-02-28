Chilling 911 call reveals moment distressed caretaker discovers Gene Hackman and wife's body

Gene Hackman with Betsy Arakawa. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A chilling 911 call has revealed the moment a distressed caretaker discovered the body of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa.

The Hollywood star, 95, was found dead alongside his wife and dog at their home in Santa Fe on Wednesday.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said an "active investigation" was under way to find out what happened to the couple.

Police have now released details of a call from a caretaker who discovered the bodies after he grew concerned that he had not seen them around.

"Hello my name is [redacted]," he says. "I'm the caretaker for Santa Fe Summit. I think we just found two or one deceased person inside the house."

He is then heard asking someone for the address before telling the operator: "I'm gonna wait for you at the gate. I'm gonna wait for you, please send somebody really quick."

Asked if the people are male or female, the caretaker says: "A female and a male probably, I don't know, I don't know sir, just send somebody up here real quick."

He was then asked if either of the were breathing or awake, to which he replied: "It's closed, it's locked. I can't go in, but I see them laying... She's lying down on a floor from the window."

The couple's deaths were "suspicious enough to require a thorough search and investigation", a warrant determined on Thursday.

It said Hackman had been found fully clothed in a wet room off the kitchen with his cane by his side.

Officials believe the placement of his cane suggests he suffered a fall.

However, it is still unclear what may have caused him to collapse by himself, especially as he was considered fit for his age.

Gene Hackman and his wife lived a secluded life and were seldom seen in public in recent years. Picture: Getty

The actor's daughter, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, said she believed carbon monoxide poisoning may have been the cause.

She told TMZ she thinks they may have died due to toxic fumes.

However, the document stated that there were "no signs of a gas leak".

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said they have not ruled anything out and are still investigating. No official cause of death has been released.

A statement from the Sheriff’s Office said: "In the early hours of Thursday, February 27 2025, Hackman and Arakawa were transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI).

"An autopsy was performed. Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual."