Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa likely died around the same time, fire chief confirms

6 March 2025, 19:41

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Hollywood icon Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa likely died at similar times, Santa Fe’s Fire Chief has said.

The two-time Oscar winner, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, were found dead, along with one of their dogs, at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, last Wednesday.

Police said there were no apparent signs of foul play.

The couple are likely to have died at similar times, Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya told Fox News digital on Wednesday.

"Both bodies are in a similar manner, that it could be a similar timeframe," he said.

It comes after Mr Hackman’s nephew told fans the couple’s cause of death will emerge soon.

"We're waiting on toxicology,” Tim Hackman, told Us Weekly.

"It's hard to theorize. There are lots of theories out there and I don't want to speculate. It's easy to speculate negative theories."

"The family wants to keep it positive for now and when we know the truth we will deal with it."Tests on Hackman's pacemaker show that he was alive on February 17 when a "last event" was recorded, nine days before his body was discovered.

Police say it is a "reasonable assumption" that he died when his pacemaker had its "last event".

Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman. Picture: Getty

The star's body was found in a mud room, and his wife was found next to a space heater in a bathroom, detectives said in the warrant.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, who spoke to a pathologist in the case last week, told a press conference: "Both individuals tested negative for carbon monoxide.

"An initial interrogation was conducted of Mr Hackman's pacemaker.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza. Picture: Alamy

"This revealed that his last event was recorded February 17 2025, I was advised that a more thorough investigation will be completed."

He also said: "Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual.

"The manner and cause of death has not been determined.

"The official results of the autopsy and toxicology reports are pending."

