Gene Hackman and wife's autopsy records can be released but judge blocks some documents after family plea

1 April 2025, 09:58

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy who were found dead at home in February
Gene Hackman and wife Betsy who were found dead at home in February. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A court has cleared the way for the release of records about the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, as long as depictions of the deceased couple are blocked from view.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The ruling from a New Mexico judge allows the possible release of redacted police body camera video and other investigative materials, including images of the couple's dead dog.

All photos, video and documents from the investigation had been restricted from release by an earlier, temporary court order.

"There shall be no depiction of either body in any video production" or photographic image of the bodies, Santa Fe-based Judge Matthew Wilson said in response to questions from lawyers on his ruling.

Law enforcement officials talk outside the home of actor Gene Hackman on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead in the home a day earlier.
Law enforcement officials talk outside the home of actor Gene Hackman on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead in the home a day earlier. Picture: Alamy

A representative for the Hackman family estate had urged a New Mexico judge to keep the records sealed to protect the family's constitutional right to privacy.

The partially mummified remains of Hackman and Ms Arakawa were found in their Santa Fe home on February 26, when maintenance and security workers showed up at the house and alerted police.

Authorities have said Hackman, 95, died of heart disease with complications from Alzheimer's disease about a week after his wife died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which is a rare, rodent-borne disease.

Hackman may have been unaware Ms Arakawa, 65, was dead.

One of the couple's three dogs, a kelpie mix named Zinna, also was found dead in a crate in a bathroom closet near Ms Arakawa, while two other dogs were found alive.

A state veterinary lab tied the dog's death to dehydration and starvation.

Authorities unravelled the mysterious circumstances of the couple's deaths and described their conclusions at a March 7 news conference without releasing most related written and photographic records.

New Mexico's open records law blocks public access to sensitive images, including depictions of dead bodies.

Experts also say some medical information is not considered public record under the state Inspection of Public Records Act.

In seeking to block the release of records, estate representative Julia Peters had emphasised the possibly shocking nature of photographs and video in the investigation and potential for their dissemination by media.

The Hackman family estate also sought to block the eventual release of autopsy reports by the Office of the Medical Investigator and death investigation reports by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

A lawyer for the estate, Kurt Sommer, argued during Monday's hearing that the couple took great pains to stay out of the public light during their lifetimes and that the right to control the use of their names and likenesses should extend to their estate in death.

The bulk of death investigations by law enforcement and autopsy reports by medical investigators are typically considered public records under state law in the spirit of ensuring government transparency and accountability.

The Associated Press, CBS News, and CBS Studios intervened in the matter.

Gregory P Williams, a lawyer for the news outlets, told the judge that they had previously said in court filings that they would not disseminate images of the couple's bodies and would blur images to obscure them from other records.

"There is certainly a public interest in knowing how their deaths were investigated and knowing how that was handled," Mr Williams said.

Susan Madore, a publicist who had worked with the Hackman family for years, testified that the couple relished living in Santa Fe because it afforded them anonymity.

Hackman retired in the early 2000s.

Ms Arakawa had no children, while Hackman is survived by three children from a previous marriage.

At Monday's hearing, a lawyer for Hackman's son and daughters highlighted the possible traumatic effects of releasing conversations about the deaths within police body camera videos.

Scot Sauder, a lawyer for the state medical investigator, told the judge that autopsy reports for Hackman and his wife do not yet exist and will not include past health care information once completed.

It can take months for autopsy reports to be completed.

Privacy will also likely play a role as the couple's estate is settled. According to probate court documents, Hackman signed an updated will in 2005, leaving his estate to his wife, while the will she signed that year directed her estate to him. With both dying, management of the estate is in Ms Peters' hands.

Without trust documents being made public, it is unclear who the beneficiaries are and how the assets will be divided.

Weeks’ worth of rubbish has piled up on the streets across Birmingham.

Birmingham declares major incident over bin strikes as 17,000 tonnes of rubbish piles up and rats run riot
Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim who claimed Prince Andrew sexually abused her given 'four days to live' by doctors

Jeffrey Epstein victim and Prince Andrew accuser issues fresh statement after being given 'four days to live'
Former GCHQ staff member, Hasaan Arshad, leaving the Old Bailey.

Former GCHQ intern admits taking top secret data home in risk to national security

President of the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) parliamentary group Marine Le Pen

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen vows to fight election ban after embezzlement conviction
President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

White House says 'Signal chat case is closed' insisting issue has been 'dealt with'

Gary Glitter facing bankruptcy after paedophile refuses to pay damages to victim he raped when she was 12

Gary Glitter facing bankruptcy after paedophile refuses to pay damages to victim he raped when she was 12
ustice Secretary Shabana Mahmood

Sentencing Council to delay 'two-tier' guidelines after backlash

A Taliban security personnel stands guard.

Taliban ask Russia to lift ban on terrorist organisation

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer holds a roundtable meeting at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Monday March 31, 2025. (Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP)

Thousands of people who abused student visas could face deportation, Sir Keir Starmer suggests
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) shakes hands with Finland's President Alexander Stubb

'The UK is back': Finnish president praises Starmer's leadership announcing two nations are 'tied hip-to-hip on Nato'

