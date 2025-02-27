Breaking News

Police seek search warrant for home of Gene Hackman after star’s mystery death alongside wife and dog

27 February 2025, 13:10 | Updated: 27 February 2025, 14:02

Gene Hackman and his wife
Gene Hackman and his wife. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Police have requested a search warrant for the home of Gene Hackman after the star’s mystery death alongside his wife and dog.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Oscar-winning star, 95 was found dead at his Santa Fe home, alongside his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa.

The couple's dog was also found dead inside the property.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed just after midnight the couple had died.

Giving an update on the case, he said: "All I can say is that we're in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant."

An investigation is ongoing into their deaths but foul play is not believed to be a factor, officials said.

A welfare check was conducted at the couple's home after a concerned neighbour called the police, the sheriff's office reportedly told NBC affiliate KOB of Albuquerque.

Read more: Hollywood legend Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa and couple's dog found dead in Santa Fe home

Read more: Buffy and Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg dead at 39

Hackman was known to have adopted at least three German Shepherds
Hackman was known to have adopted at least three German Shepherds. Picture: Facebook

A police statement read: "On February 26, 2025 at approximately 1.45pm, Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to an address on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park where Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 64, and a dog were found deceased.

"Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time - however, exact cause of death has not been determined. This is an active and ongoing investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office."

Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman. Picture: Getty

The couple had been married since 1991.

The two-time Oscar winner had turned 95 in late January. He was known for being something of a reclusive person, not starring in a film since 2004.

Some of his most famous films are The French Connection, Mississippi Burning and Get Short.

He also played Lex Luthor in Superman.

He quit acting in 2004 and moved to New Mexico.

Gene Hackman on the set of French Connection II
Gene Hackman on the set of French Connection II. Picture: Getty

Tributes have since poured in for Hackman, with actor and author George Takei writing on X: "We have lost one of the true giants of the screen.

"Gene Hackman could play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it.

"He could be everyone and no one, a towering presence or an everyday Joe.

"That's how powerful an actor he was. He will be missed, but his work will live on forever."

American filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola said Hackman was both "inspiring" and "magnificent".

Coppola produced, wrote and directed 1974 American neo-noir mystery thriller The Conversation, which Gene Hackman starred in as surveillance expert Harry Caul.

In a tribute posted on Instagram, he wrote: "The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity.

"I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution."

Gene Hackman and his wife classical musician Betsy Arakawa were found dead, along with their dog
Gene Hackman and his wife classical musician Betsy Arakawa were found dead, along with their dog. Picture: Getty

Valerie Perrine, who starred alongside Hackman in Superman (1978), described the late actor as one of the "greatest to grace the silver screen".

Perrine starred as Eve Teschmacher, the girlfriend of Hackman's character Lex Luthor, who was Superman's nemesis.

"The great Gene Hackman has passed away," she said.

"He was a genius & 1 of the greatest to grace the silver screen.

"I had the honor of working with him on Superman.

"His performances are legendary. His talent will be missed. Goodbye my sweet Lex Till we meet again. Valerie."

Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas wrote on Instagram: "A very sad day for the cinema's family. Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have passed away.

"My deepest condolences to friends, family and cinema lovers. RIP."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The teenager took his parents to family court to try and return to his home in London.

British boy, 14, forced to stay in Ghana after losing court case against parents who left him behind

Former Co-op Bank boss Paul Flowers arrives at Manchester Magistrates' Court. Mr Flowers, 74, has been jailed for three years at Manchester Crown Court after admitting 18 counts of fraud worth nearly £100,000 against an elderly and vulnerable friend. I

'Crystal methodist' former bank chief Paul Flowers jailed for defrauding elderly friend

Patrick Conneely was forced off his bike

Horror footage shows moment hammer-wielding 'bikejackers' force man off £4,200 bicycle in Regent's Park

The woman was attacked at a property on Cobhorn Drive in Bristol

Woman, 19, dies in 'XL Bully' attack at Bristol flat

Mike Amesbury MP arrives at Chester Crown Court on February 27

MP Mike Amesbury who punched constituent in street walks free from jail after appeal

Michelle Trachtenberg

Life in pictures: Michelle Trachtenberg’s rise from children’s TV to Buffy and Gossip Girl star

Mummy Pig, George Pig, Daddy Pig, Peppa Pig,

Peppa Pig's mummy announces shock pregnancy news

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate leave the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT)

'Retraumatised': UK Women who accused Andrew Tate of rape speak of 'disbelief' at news he has left Romania

Claudia Lawrence's home

Police failed to search hidden loft in home of missing chef Claudia Lawrence, mum claims

Exclusive
Couple's nightmare after being mistakenly told their baby girl had died in the womb - only to be born alive hours later

Couple tell of 'nightmare' after being wrongly told their baby girl had died in the womb

Gary Lineker (l) slammed over his backing off controversial BBC tv show which has been accused of being Hamas 'propaganda'

Gary Lineker slammed and BBC branded 'mouthpiece for terrorists' over Gaza 'propaganda' tv show

Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have been found dead

Hollywood legend Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa and couple's dog found dead in Santa Fe home

ROMANIA-BRITAIN-US-COURT-CRIME

Andrew Tate and brother leave Romania after White House pressure as ‘travel ban lifted’

Charlotte Peet disappeared in Brazil

Mystery of missing British journalist deepens after she vanished in Brazil, as police claim she is alive

Chris Hoy

Chris Hoy says cancer 'broke his spine' as tumours spread - leaving him unable to pick up his own children

The UK needs more NHS dentist appointments, an industry body has warned

Over two million people 'in urgent need of NHS dental care' amid warnings of desperate patients pulling own teeth

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Keir Starmer insists he can trust Donald Trump - as PM claims 'there’s no issue between us' on Ukraine.

Starmer to warn Trump that US security 'backstop' is vital to stop Putin attacking Ukraine again
NHS hospital ward menu and cup of tea - to illustrate NHS Hospital food, UK

NHS nurse awarded £41,000 payout after being 'left out of morning tea round'

Former Olympic swimmer who raped two teenage girls jailed for 21 years

Former Olympic swimmer who raped two teenage girls jailed for 21 years

Sderot, Israel. 26th Feb, 2025. Sderot, Israel, February 26, 2025. Israeli civilians line the road with Israeli flags, balloons and yellow flags as the van carrying bodies of the Bibas family

Bodies of last four Israeli hostages handed over by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners
London, UK. 26th August 2024. Police officers stop and search a pair of men on the second day of the Notting Hill Carnival as security is increased following stabbings and arrests on the previous day. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News

Police officers warned 'not to bring bad energy' to stop and search as Met launches overhaul
New world order: Starmer juggles looming tariffs, a Western alliance in crisis and Putin during 24 hours in Washington

New world order: Starmer to juggle looming tariffs, a Western alliance in crisis and Putin during 24 hours in Washington
Sir Keir Starmer insists he can trust Donald Trump - as PM claims 'there’s no issue between us' on Ukraine.

Starmer insists he can trust Trump and 'there’s no issue between us' on Ukraine ahead of White House talks
An NHS trust is looking for doctors to treat patients in a corridor, offering a salary of up to £70,000.

Hospital advert for £70k elderly care doctor marks start of NHS trial in corridor wait crackdown
The Government’s planning reforms risk creating a postcode lottery for access to green spaces in the UK

The Government’s planning reforms risk creating a postcode lottery for access to green spaces in the UK
Rachel Johnson travelled to a live minefield in Ukraine in February.

Ukraine’s mine-ridden ghost villages are being reclaimed - but it's the deadliest job in the world

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan has shared a glimpse of backstage on her new show

Meghan releases behind the scenes footage of new Netflix show, featuring dancing - and glimpse of Harry
The Prince and Princess of Wales.

William and Kate visit bakery in first joint visit to Wales in over a year

William met with England coach Thomas Tuchel today.

Prince William all smiles as he meets with England coach Thomas Tuchel

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News