Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa's causes of death revealed as police say star died a week after his wife

By Henry Moore

Gene Hackman's wife died of a rare infectious disease around a week before the Hollywood icon passed away, authorities have confirmed.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, officials confirmed both Mr Hackman and Ms Arakawa died of natural causes but at different times.

Dr Heather Jarrell of the New Mexico Medical confirmed that Ms Arakawa died, most likely on February 11, after becoming infected with a rare flu-like disease called Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.

Hackman likely died later on February 18 of severe heart disease and showed evidence of advanced alzheimers disease.

The two-time Oscar winner, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, were found dead, along with one of their dogs, at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico last month.

Police said there were no apparent signs of foul play.

Ms Jarell said Hackman "showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer's disease," adding that she is "not aware of his normal daily functioning capability."

She went on to say: "It's quite possible that he was not aware that she was deceased."

Signs of rodent activity were present in the couple's home, authorities added.

Hantavirus is often spread by rat urine and droppings.

Carbon monoxide tests came back negative, police said.

This is a breaking story, more follows...