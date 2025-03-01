Pills found next to body of Gene Hackman's wife are 'significant', police say, as mystery of couple's deaths deepens

By Kit Heren

Pills found next to the body of Gene Hackman's wife are "significant", police have said.

Betsy Arakawa, 65, was found dead surrounded by scattered thyroid pills, painkillers and blood pressure tablets on Wednesday, with Hackman, 95, discovered in a separate utility room at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday. One of their three dogs was also dead.

Police said the pills were "significant" and "of concern". Local sheriff Adam Mendoza said the pills constituted "very important evidence" in the couple's deaths.

He added: “We’re looking at [the pills] specifically, and other medications possibly in the residence.”

Two-time Oscar winner Hackman's pacemaker showed that he was alive on February 17 when a "last event" was recorded.

Details released by police signal the star was last recorded alive nine days before his body was discovered.

Police say it is a "reasonable assumption" that he died when his pacemaker had its "last event".

Mr Mendoza, who spoke to a pathologist in the case earlier on Friday, told a press conference: "Both individuals tested negative for carbon monoxide.

"An initial interrogation was conducted of Mr Hackman's pacemaker.

"This revealed that his last event was recorded February 17 2025, I was advised that a more thorough investigation will be completed."

He continued: "Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual.

"The manner and cause of death has not been determined. The official results of the autopsy and toxicology reports are pending."

It comes after a chilling 911 call revealed the moment a distressed caretaker discovered the bodies.

"Hello my name is [redacted]," the individual can be heard saying. "I'm the caretaker for Santa Fe Summit. I think we just found two or one deceased person inside the house."

Hackman's body was found in a mud room, with his wife's body discovered next to a space heater in a bathroom, detectives said in the warrant.

Mr Mendoza had previously said there were several conflicting stories about which doors were locked at the house - he said several were unlocked and a rear door was open, which allowed two dogs that survived to go in and out.

He also said he thought the front door was closed but unlocked.

Two other dogs were found alive at the property, one inside and one outside.

The alarm had been raised by the caretaker who was conducting pest control at the property, who was concerned because he had not seen the couple, police said.

New Mexico Gas Company tested gas lines in and around the home after the bodies were discovered, according to a search warrant, and no signs of problems were found.

Officers are still trying to piece together the couple's last known contact with other people but "that's one of our challenges because of their privacy," Mr Mendoza said.

The call sees the caretaker ask someone for the address before telling the operator: "I'm gonna wait for you at the gate. I'm gonna wait for you, please send somebody really quick."

Asked if the people are male or female, the caretaker says: "A female and a male probably, I don't know, I don't know sir, just send somebody up here real quick."

He was then asked if either of the were breathing or awake, to which he replied: "It's closed, it's locked. I can't go in, but I see them laying... She's lying down on a floor from the window."