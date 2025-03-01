Pills found next to body of Gene Hackman's wife are 'significant', police say, as mystery of couple's deaths deepens

1 March 2025, 13:04

File photo of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy
File photo of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Pills found next to the body of Gene Hackman's wife are "significant", police have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Betsy Arakawa, 65, was found dead surrounded by scattered thyroid pills, painkillers and blood pressure tablets on Wednesday, with Hackman, 95, discovered in a separate utility room at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday. One of their three dogs was also dead.

Police said the pills were "significant" and "of concern". Local sheriff Adam Mendoza said the pills constituted "very important evidence" in the couple's deaths.

He added: “We’re looking at [the pills] specifically, and other medications possibly in the residence.”

Read more: Chilling 911 call reveals moment distressed caretaker discovers Gene Hackman and wife's body

Read more: Gene Hackman and wife dead for 'some time' and found in different rooms, police say, as family suspect 'gas leak'

Adan Mendoza
Adan Mendoza. Picture: Getty

Two-time Oscar winner Hackman's pacemaker showed that he was alive on February 17 when a "last event" was recorded.

Details released by police signal the star was last recorded alive nine days before his body was discovered.

Police say it is a "reasonable assumption" that he died when his pacemaker had its "last event".

Mr Mendoza, who spoke to a pathologist in the case earlier on Friday, told a press conference: "Both individuals tested negative for carbon monoxide.

The house owned by actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa stands Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)
The house owned by actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa stands Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales). Picture: Alamy

"An initial interrogation was conducted of Mr Hackman's pacemaker.

"This revealed that his last event was recorded February 17 2025, I was advised that a more thorough investigation will be completed."

He continued: "Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual.

"The manner and cause of death has not been determined. The official results of the autopsy and toxicology reports are pending."

It comes after a chilling 911 call revealed the moment a distressed caretaker discovered the bodies.

Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya answers questions about the investigation into the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa during a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya answers questions about the investigation into the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa during a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan). Picture: Alamy

"Hello my name is [redacted]," the individual can be heard saying. "I'm the caretaker for Santa Fe Summit. I think we just found two or one deceased person inside the house."

Hackman's body was found in a mud room, with his wife's body discovered next to a space heater in a bathroom, detectives said in the warrant.

Mr Mendoza had previously said there were several conflicting stories about which doors were locked at the house - he said several were unlocked and a rear door was open, which allowed two dogs that survived to go in and out.

He also said he thought the front door was closed but unlocked.

Two other dogs were found alive at the property, one inside and one outside.

GENE HACKMAN ATTENDS THE 60th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS AT THE HILTON HOTEL IN BEVERLY HILLS, USA. PICTURE: UK PRESS
GENE HACKMAN ATTENDS THE 60th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS AT THE HILTON HOTEL IN BEVERLY HILLS, USA. PICTURE: UK PRESS. Picture: Alamy

The alarm had been raised by the caretaker who was conducting pest control at the property, who was concerned because he had not seen the couple, police said.

New Mexico Gas Company tested gas lines in and around the home after the bodies were discovered, according to a search warrant, and no signs of problems were found.

Officers are still trying to piece together the couple's last known contact with other people but "that's one of our challenges because of their privacy," Mr Mendoza said.

Law enforcement officials talk outside the home of actor Gene Hackman on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead in the home a day earlier. (AP Photo/Roberto Rosales)
Law enforcement officials talk outside the home of actor Gene Hackman on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead in the home a day earlier. (AP Photo/Roberto Rosales). Picture: Alamy

The call sees the caretaker ask someone for the address before telling the operator: "I'm gonna wait for you at the gate. I'm gonna wait for you, please send somebody really quick."

Asked if the people are male or female, the caretaker says: "A female and a male probably, I don't know, I don't know sir, just send somebody up here real quick."

He was then asked if either of the were breathing or awake, to which he replied: "It's closed, it's locked. I can't go in, but I see them laying... She's lying down on a floor from the window."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rachel Reeves has said the UK won't choose between Ukraine and the US

'We won't choose between Zelenskyy and Trump,' Chancellor tells LBC - as she vows UK is 'fully behind' Ukraine

Seven Sisters Road

Three teenage girls arrested after Bolivian man, 75, killed in north London, as murder probe launched

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine 'remains partners' with the US after a spat with Trump, as he touched down in the UK

Zelenskyy calls for US 'to stand more firmly by Ukraine's side', as he touches down early in UK for Starmer talks

Ukraine needs Starmer and other European leaders to help 'heal the wound' between Trump and Zelenskyy, the country's former Prime Minister has said

Ukraine relying on Starmer to 'heal wound' between Zelenskyy and Trump, country's ex-PM says after 'catastrophe'

Keir Starmer is facing calls to rescind an invitation for a state visit to Donald Trump

Calls for UK to retract Trump state visit invite after Zelenskyy row, as SNP says Starmer 'needs to get off his knees'

President Donald J Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office

'Ukraine should not be forgotten': Defiant Zelenskyy refuses to back down after White House row with Trump

President Donald Trump, center, greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

'He fought like a lion': Ukrainians rally round Zelenskyy after heated White House row with Trump

Exclusive
Putin is likely to have been emboldened by the argument

‘Putin is the only winner of Trump-Zelenskyy row’, Ukrainian MP tells LBC - as Kremlin openly celebrates spat

Foster has been jailed for the scams

Brookside star jailed after scamming aspiring models out of £13.6 million with fake agency

Starmer's efforts to broker peace have been thrown into disarray

Trump and Zelenskyy's row throws Starmer and Europe into disarray ahead of crunch weekend of Ukraine talks

Trump and Zelenskyy clashed on Friday

Zelenskyy refuses to apologise to Trump after White House fight - as US president accuses him of not wanting peace

**FILE PHOTO** Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Found Dead In Santa Fe Home. Gene Hackman And Wife Betsy Arakawa January 1989 Credit: Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch

'Last event' logged on Gene Hackman's pacemaker may hold key to actor's death

Trump and Zelenskyy clashed on Friday evening

Trump accuses Zelenskyy of 'gambling with World War Three' as Starmer backs Ukraine following White House clash

KYIV, UKRAINE - 16 January 2025 - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets with Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv, Ukraine -

Starmer expresses 'unwavering support for Ukraine' as he speaks with Trump and Zelenskyy following White House clash

Trump and Zelenskyy clash

'You are never alone': World leaders react to White House showdown between Trump and Zelenskyy

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

Watch: Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy engage in fiery White House clash

Latest News

See more Latest News

Volodymyr Zelenskyy walks out of the West Wing

Zelenskyy 'kicked out' of White House without minerals deal after fiery Oval Office clash with Trump
Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican.

Pope suffers 'isolated' breathing attack in hospital as fears grow for Holy Father's life

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

LIVE: 'Zelenskyy isn't ready for peace if US is involved', says Trump as White House meeting descends into chaos
Morgan Dorsett, 19, has been named as the victim of the dog attack in Bristol.

Woman, 19, savaged to death by 'XL Bully' in Bristol flat named

Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson outside Derby Crown Court

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson cleared of abusing wife

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet in the Oval Office

'Make a deal or we're out', Trump warns as he accuses Zelenskyy of 'gambling with World War Three'
WhatsApp Icon on a Smartphone

WhatsApp goes down for thousands as users unable to send or receive messages

Chithra Vanmeeganathan died in crash involving a No 395 single-decker bus, a car, and other pedestrians.

Pictured: Woman, 46, who died in horror London bus crash

The Gaza documentary has already been pulled from iPlayer

Counter-terror police 'assessing' BBC's controversial Gaza documentary

England's Jos Buttler, who has announced he will step down as England's white-ball captain after Saturday's clash with South Africa

Jos Buttler steps down as captain of England’s white-ball cricket team after Champions Trophy exit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Wales on Friday

Prince William speaks Welsh for St David's Day as he tests out language skills after taking conversation classes
Despite the Prince never attacking Trump in public, his wife Meghan has branded him a "misogynist" and "divisive."

Prince Harry takes veiled swipe at Trump hours after King Charles issues surprise state visit invite
Meghan has shared a glimpse of backstage on her new show

Meghan releases behind the scenes footage of new Netflix show, featuring dancing - and glimpse of Harry

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News