Gene Hackman's estate attempt to block release of police body-cam footage following death of Hollywood star

14 March 2025, 06:34

Apr. 18, 2006 - Gene Hackman and wife, Betsy . Ralph Domiguez - 1989.GENEHACKMANRETRO(Credit Image: © Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com)
Apr. 18, 2006 - Gene Hackman and wife, Betsy . Ralph Domiguez - 1989.GENEHACKMANRETRO(Credit Image: © Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Gene Hackman's estate are hoping to stop the release of photos and police body-cam video after the Hollywood star and his wife, Betsy, were found dead at their home.

The partially mummified bodies of the beloved actor, 95, and his 65-year-old wife were discovered alongside their dog at the couple's New Mexico home last month.

Santa Fe's sheriff's department announced on Thursday it was set to release body-cam footage captured by the department as part of their investigation.

The department continues to review video material from the ten deputies who were first on the scene.

A state district court in Santa Fe is now being urged to seal some records from the public to protect the family's privacy, it's reported.

It follows heartbreaking reports that Gene Hackman may not have realised his wife, who died around seven days before him, was actually deceased as he continued to live in the house, according to experts.

The star was dead for nine days before he was discovered, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, died seven days before him, lying undiscovered for 16 days.

Santa Fe, United States. 07th Mar, 2025. Chief Medical Investigator Heather S. Jarrell, MD speaks during a press conference to provide an update
Santa Fe, United States. 07th Mar, 2025. Chief Medical Investigator Heather S. Jarrell, MD speaks during a press conference to provide an update. Picture: Alamy

Officials confirmed both Hackman and Arakawa died of natural causes, but at different times - seven days apart.

Arakawa, a renowned classical pianist, died of a rare flu-like disease called Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome thought to have been contracted from vermin, most likely on February 11.

Hackman likely died a week later, on February 18, of severe heart disease. He also showed evidence of advanced Alzheimers disease.

It comes as Santa Fe Police Chief Brian Moya revealed that first responders searching for Gene Hackman were guided to their bodies by the couple's two surviving dogs.

The German Shepherd, Bear, and Akita-shepherd mix, Nikita, are said to have helped authorities as they responded to concerns for the couple's safety

Following the couple's deaths, Dr. Marc Siegel weighed in on the assumption Hackman had continued to live in the property unaware of his wife's death.

Los Angeles.CA.USA. LIBRARY. Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa in November 1989. LMK30-070621LLOU-001. Laura Luongo/PIP-Landmark Media.
Los Angeles.CA.USA. LIBRARY. Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa in November 1989. LMK30-070621LLOU-001. Laura Luongo/PIP-Landmark Media. Picture: Alamy

He said Hackman's mental state played a large role in the case.

"If he was incapable of calling 911, and getting her seen, and just sat there for a week, then he either went into a state of great despondency or was somehow incapacitated himself," Siegel said.

"Or his Alzheimer's was so severe that he was incapable of even noticing what was going on," he added.

Police said there were no apparent signs of foul play where the star's death is concerned.

Ms Jarell said Hackman "showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer's disease," adding that she is "not aware of his normal daily functioning capability."

