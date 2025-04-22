George Clooney makes shock confession about 11-year marriage to wife Amal

American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney - Reception. Picture: Getty

By Rose Morelli

The A-List couple, married in 2014, have cemented their reputation as some of the most enviable and functional celebs in Hollywood.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The pair have spoken about their low-stress dynamic before, but George doubled down on the claim on Monday.

Talking to Gayle King on CBS Mornings, he said: “I remember we were here with you once before, and I remember we said we’d never had an argument. We still haven’t! We’re still trying to find something to fight about.”

“I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman. And I feel as if I hit the jackpot.”

“There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t think I’m the luckiest man in the world.”

Read More: Furious George Clooney called White House to blast Biden for calling wife Amal's arrest warrant for Netanyahu 'outrageous'

Read More: Beyonce’s mum Tina Knowles, 71, diagnosed with breast cancer after missed screening

In 2022, human rights lawyer and philanthropist Amal joked that her harmonious marriage is the source of great frustration to her friends and family.

“It’s maddening to some of our friends,” she said in 2022.

“I have a cousin… every time we see him, his first question is, ‘So have you had an argument yet?’ before he says ‘Hello.’”

George has previously been strident when defending his wife, Amal. Picture: Getty

George and Amal have gone to bat for each other several times in the past, even when powerful politicians were involved.

In 2024, when Amal played a prominent role in preparing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, then-President Biden hit out at her work, calling the warrants "outrageous".

George is then reported to have directly phoned a Whitehouse aid to express his fury at Biden's comments.

The peaceful pair aren’t the only Hollywood couple to make this claim, with Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats recently telling Us Weekly that they never argue.