George And Mildred star Norman Eshley dies aged 80

By Danielle Desouza

George And Mildred star Norman Eshley has died at the age of 80.

The actor and writer, who had been living with cancer, died on August 2 at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with his wife Rachel Eshley by his side, his agent Thomas Bowington told the PA news agency.

Mr Bowington said: “It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of our client actor Norman Eshley.

"A warm, kind and grounded man with a great voice that I will miss not hearing over the phone again."

His wife Rachel said: "Although our time together wasn’t long enough I will be forever grateful for the wonderful times we shared. He was my husband and best friend and my heart will always be with him."

Eshley was educated at Bristol Grammar School and completed his training as an actor at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

He made his film debut in Orson Welles 1968 drama The Immortal Story and featured in TV shows including Canterbury Tales, an adaptation of Chaucer’s famous stories, and Warship, which followed life in the Royal Navy aboard fictional ship HMS Hero.

He was probably most known for playing snobbish neighbour Jeffrey Fourmile in the popular ITV sitcom George And Mildred, however, starring opposite Brian Murphy and Yootha Joyce.

In later years, he pivoted to writing and co-authored a sequel to Charles Dickens classic Oliver Twist, called The Dreamtime Of The Artful Dodger.