Cheers star George Wendt’s cause of death revealed after beloved actor dead at 76

George Wendt died at his home in LA at the age of 76. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

George Wendt - best known for his role as Norm in the hit 1980s TV comedy Cheers - died of cardiac arrest.

The actor and comedian appeared in all 275 episodes of the sitcom - earning six consecutive Emmy nominations.

He also had a number of film and Broadway roles.

The 76-year-old died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles on May 20.

His family have said he will be "missed forever".

Cast members from Cheers television show. Picture: Getty

George Wendt played the character Norm. Picture: Alamy

The actor's family said: “George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him.

"He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time.”

Social media flooded with tributes to the beloved actor following his death.

Taking to X, Emmy winner Danny Deraney wrote: "Rest in power George Wendt. One of the greatest character actors of our generation."

Another heartbroken fan added: "Rest in peace to George Wendt, responsible for Norm Peterson, one of the most iconic sitcom characters of my lifetime. Cheers big guy. Rest easy."

He earned six Emmy nominations while on the beloved show and even had his own spin-off.

Away from Cheers, George had a short-lived CBS series named the George Wendt Show, which failed to find the same traction his turn as Norm did.Elsewhere, he had small roles in The Goldbergs, Taxi and M*A*S*H.

On the silver screen, George starred in a slew of movies, including Dreamscape, House, Fletch, The Little Rascals, Spice World, Airplane II: The Sequel, Alice in Wonderland and No Small Affair.

George was born in Chicago and married his wife, Bernadette Birkett in 1978.

Together, the pair shared three children.

Wendt starred in all 275 episodes of Cheers. Picture: Alamy

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released GW's death certificate Thursday, according to TMZ.

The certificate lists George's immediate cause of death as cardiac arrest with congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, and hypertension as underlying causes.

Other significant contributing conditions listed include end-stage renal disease -- kidney failure -- and hyperlipidemia, which relates to high cholesterol.