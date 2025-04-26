Love Island star Georgia Harrison announces she is expecting first child with partner Jack Stacey

26 April 2025, 22:04

Georgia Harrison
Georgia Harrison. Picture: Instagram

By Flaminia Luck

Love Island star Georgia Harrison has announced she is expecting her first child with her partner Jack Stacey.

The reality TV star and campaigner, 30, has reportedly been dating Mr Stacey for less than a year.

She wrote in a Saturday Instagram post: "We've been keeping a secret.

"Me and Jack are having a baby! Due November 2025, we can't wait to welcome this little one into the world and embrace all the joy and love he or she will bring.

"I still can't believe I've finally got everything I ever wanted and I couldn't be more grateful... And just like that two are about to become three."

Picture: Instagram

She shared the news alongside an image of her holding her pregnancy scan, and pictures of her and Mr Stacey together.

Earlier this year, Harrison released the documentary Georgia Harrison: Porn, Power, Profit, which dives into the issue of deepfakes and image-based sexual abuse after being outspoken about her ex-partner.

