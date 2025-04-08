Gladiators star reveals heartbreaking loss as baby boy dies days after being born prematurely

Gladiators star Zack George, known as Steel, has revealed that his baby son has died.
Picture: Instagram

By Alice Padgett

Gladiators star Zack George, known as Steel, has revealed that his baby son has died.

Leo George was born on March 26, and passed away 13 days later.

The baby boy was born at just 23 weeks.

Zack George announced the news on social media, with pictures of him and his wife Samantha holding Leo.

"Your mummy brought you into this world and your daddy held you as you left," he wrote.

"Leo…… you showed us what the true definition of strength is and we are so proud of you.

"You brought so much positivity to the world with the short time you were with us and we felt that positivity in abundance, we thank you all so much for that."

Gladiators star Zack George, known as Steel, has revealed that his baby son has died.
Picture: Instagram

He continued: "Although you were only with us for a short time, you brought us a lifetime of love. Thank you for letting us know that YOU had had enough of this fight. We will forever be grateful that we didn’t have to make that decision for you."

"Leo our lion, we love you more than you will ever know.

"Rest easy our little boy."

Joey Fishburn, Zack's costar, wrote: "Can’t imagine your heartache, wishing you and your family nothing but love and peace throughout this time!"

Montell Douglas replied: "RIP baby Leo. Thoughts and prayers and with both of you."

Zack announced Leo's birth on Instagram just three days ago.

He posted: "Our Precious Boy Leo George.

"You should still be tucked up inside mummy’s tummy but instead you entered the world on the 26th March 2025 at just 23 weeks weighing 1 pound 8 ounces.

"You never truly know how quickly your life can be turned upside down but one thing we do know is that you are one hell of a strong boy and you are already defying the odds."

"Tiny, fragile and fighting."

Gladiators star Zack George, known as Steel, has revealed that his baby son has died.
Picture: Instagram

Just yesterday Zack shared an update post with his followers.

He wrote: "We really feel like Leo has a nation behind him, thank you so much.

"This was 2 days after he was born in the 'Honeymoon' stage where things seemed good and then the real fight started.

"I've never felt so many rollercoaster of emotions ever in my life.

"One of the hardest things is trying to see Leo as much as possible, still be there for Ivy as she needs us, be a husband, trying to work, train, eat properly.

"It’s a lot but us Georges are strong."

The couple sharing the happy news.
Picture: Instagram

Zack, who appears on BBC's Gladiators, announced him and his wife were expecting their second child back in January.

They have a daughter, Ivy.

