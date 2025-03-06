Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Glastonbury announces 2025 line-up as Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975 set to headline
6 March 2025, 08:10 | Updated: 6 March 2025, 08:51
Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 and Neil Young are the headliners for this year's Glastonbury.
Organisers have released most of the line-up for this summer's festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.
In June, the Friday show will see The 1975 perform as Young heads-up Saturday's edition, and Rodrigo takes the final Sunday slot.
Sir Rod Stewart will play Sunday afternoon's "legends" slot, while Charli xcx, Raye and The Libertines will also be performing.
There will also be debut Glastonbury performances by Alanis Morisette, Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams, Lola Young and US rap phenomenon Doechii, who will headline the West Holts stage.
Returning favourites include Wolf Alice, Wet Leg, Fatboy Slim, Loyle Carner and Scissor Sisters.
Glastonbury is taking a fallow year in 2026 to allow the farmland to recover, organisers said last year.
In 2024, London-born singer Dua Lipa, rock band Coldplay and American singer Sza all headlined the Pyramid Stage.
The line-up so far includes:
Friday 27 June
The 1975
Loyle Carner
Biffy Clyro
Alanis Morissette
Busta Rhymes
Maribou State
Gracie Abrams
Four Tet
Wet Leg
Anohni & The Johnsons
Badbadnotgood
Blossoms
Burning Spear
Cmat
Denzel Curry
En Vogue
English Teacher
Fatboy Slim
Faye Webster
Floating Points
Franz Ferdinand
Glass Beams
Inhaler
Lola Young
Myles Smith
Osees
Pinkpantheress
Self Esteem
Supergrass
Vieux Farka Touré
Wunderhorse
Saturday 28 June
Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts
Charli XCX
Raye
Doechii
Deftones
Ezra Collective
John Fogerty
Amyl & The Sniffers
Amaarae
Beabadoobee
Beth Gibbons
Bob Vylan
Brandi Carlile
Caribou
Father John Misty
Gary Numan
Greentea Peng
Jade
Japanese Breakfast
Kaiser Chiefs
Kneecap
Leftfield
Lucy Dacus
Nick Lowe
Nova Twins
Pa Salieu
Scissor Sisters
Tom Odell
The Script
TV On The Radio
Weezer
Yussef Dayes
Sunday 29 June
Olivia Rodrigo
Rod Stewart
The Prodigy
Noah Kahan
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Wolf Alice
Jorja Smith
Overmono
The Libertines
AJ Tracey
Black Uhuru
Celeste
Cymande
Future Islands
Girl In Red
Goat
Joy Crookes
Kae Tempest
Katy J Pearson
Parcels
Pawsa
Royel Otis
Shaboozey
Snow Patrol
Sprints
St Vincent
The Brian Jonestown Massacre
The Maccabees
The Selecter
Turnstile