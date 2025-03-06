Glastonbury announces 2025 line-up as Olivia Rodrigo and The 1975 set to headline

Glastonbury has announced its 2025 line-up. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 and Neil Young are the headliners for this year's Glastonbury.

Organisers have released most of the line-up for this summer's festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

In June, the Friday show will see The 1975 perform as Young heads-up Saturday's edition, and Rodrigo takes the final Sunday slot.

Sir Rod Stewart will play Sunday afternoon's "legends" slot, while Charli xcx, Raye and The Libertines will also be performing.

There will also be debut Glastonbury performances by Alanis Morisette, Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams, Lola Young and US rap phenomenon Doechii, who will headline the West Holts stage.

Returning favourites include Wolf Alice, Wet Leg, Fatboy Slim, Loyle Carner and Scissor Sisters.

US pop star Olivia Rodrigo will take the final Sunday slot. Picture: Getty

The 1975 have played Glastonbury several times, but this will be their first time headlining. Picture: Getty

Glastonbury is taking a fallow year in 2026 to allow the farmland to recover, organisers said last year.

In 2024, London-born singer Dua Lipa, rock band Coldplay and American singer Sza all headlined the Pyramid Stage.

Dua Lipa performs headlined the Pyramid stage during day three of Glastonbury 2024. Picture: Getty

The line-up so far includes:

Friday 27 June

The 1975

Loyle Carner

Biffy Clyro

Alanis Morissette

Busta Rhymes

Maribou State

Gracie Abrams

Four Tet

Wet Leg

Anohni & The Johnsons

Badbadnotgood

Blossoms

Burning Spear

Cmat

Denzel Curry

En Vogue

English Teacher

Fatboy Slim

Faye Webster

Floating Points

Franz Ferdinand

Glass Beams

Inhaler

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Osees

Pinkpantheress

Self Esteem

Supergrass

Vieux Farka Touré

Wunderhorse



Saturday 28 June

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts

Charli XCX

Raye

Doechii

Deftones

Ezra Collective

John Fogerty

Amyl & The Sniffers

Amaarae

Beabadoobee

Beth Gibbons

Bob Vylan

Brandi Carlile

Caribou

Father John Misty

Gary Numan

Greentea Peng

Jade

Japanese Breakfast

Kaiser Chiefs

Kneecap

Leftfield

Lucy Dacus

Nick Lowe

Nova Twins

Pa Salieu

Scissor Sisters

Tom Odell

The Script

TV On The Radio

Weezer

Yussef Dayes



Sunday 29 June

Olivia Rodrigo

Rod Stewart

The Prodigy

Noah Kahan

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Wolf Alice

Jorja Smith

Overmono

The Libertines

AJ Tracey

Black Uhuru

Celeste

Cymande

Future Islands

Girl In Red

Goat

Joy Crookes

Kae Tempest

Katy J Pearson

Parcels

Pawsa

Royel Otis

Shaboozey

Snow Patrol

Sprints

St Vincent

The Brian Jonestown Massacre

The Maccabees

The Selecter

Turnstile

