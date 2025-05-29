Gorillaz to play three albums in full at London shows

29 May 2025, 13:06 | Updated: 29 May 2025, 13:29

Damon Albarn of Gorillaz performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Damon Albarn performs with Gorrilaz at Coachella in 2023. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Gorillaz will mark their 25th anniversary with four special shows this summer as well as a legacy exhibition.





Damon Albarn and bandmates will perform the virtual group’s first three albums, Gorillaz, Demon Days, and Plastic Beach in full at the Copper Box at London’s Olympic Park.

There will then be a fourth mystery show, possibly hits from the group’s later albums, at the venue which will also host their House of Kong exhibition.

The shows will effectively bring the curtain down on the exhibition, which will be at the Copper Box from August 8 to September 3.

Gorillaz is a collaboration between Blur frontman Albarn, who writes and performs the music alongside guests, and comic artist Jamie Hewlett, who draws the virtual members 2-D, Noodle, Murdoc Niccals, and Russel Hobbs.

The fourth show could also potentially feature new music.

“I’m finishing a new Gorillaz album,” Albarn told Les Rockupitles. “One opera and one new Gorillaz album seems like enough for 2025! Unless someone accuses me of taking my foot off the gas!”

Here are all of the dates and details.

Gorillaz 25th anniversary show dates

The shows come 25 years after the release of Tomorrow Comes Today, the EP that preceded the release of their debut album.

The four shows are:

  • Gorillaz: August 29,
  • Demon Days: August 30,
  • Plastic Beach: September 2,
  • Mystery Show: September 3

All shows will be at London’s Copper Box arena where the House of Kong exhibition will be held from August 8 to September 3.

How to get tickets

Tickets for all four London shows are on sale 10am BST on Friday, May 30.

Exhibition ticket holders will receive priority access to the live shows. House of Kong tickets are now on sale for £25.

More details can be found on the official site.

Which songs will Gorillaz perform?

Here are the songs that the band will perform. Those in bold were singles.

Gorillaz (2001) tracklisting

  1. Re-Hash
  2. 5/4
  3. Tomorrow Comes Today
  4. New Genious (Brother)
  5. Clint Eastwood
  6. Man Research (Clapper)
  7. Punk
  8. Sound Check (Gravity)
  9. Double Bass
  10. Rock the House
  11. 19-2000
  12. Latin Simone (Que Pasa Contigo)
  13. Starshine
  14. Slow Country
  15. M1 A1

Demon Days (2005) tracklisting

  1. Intro
  2. Last Living Souls
  3. Kids with Guns
  4. O Green World
  5. Dirty Harry
  6. Feel Good Inc.
  7. El Mañana
  8. Every Planet We Reach Is Dead
  9. November Has Come
  10. All Alone
  11. White Light
  12. DARE
  13. Fire Coming Out of the Monkey's Head
  14. Don't Get Lost in Heaven
  15. Demon Days

Plastic Beach (2010) tracklisting

  1. Orchestral Intro
  2. Welcome to the World of the Plastic Beach
  3. White Flag
  4. Rhinestone Eyes
  5. Stylo
  6. Superfast Jellyfish
  7. Empire Ants
  8. Glitter Freeze
  9. Some Kind of Nature
  10. On Melancholy Hill
  11. Broken
  12. Sweepstakes
  13. Plastic Beach
  14. To Binge
  15. Cloud of Unknowing
  16. Pirate Jet

