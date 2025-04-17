Revealed: Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death

Michelle Trachtenberg died from diabetes complications in February. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

US actress Michelle Trachtenberg died from complications caused by diabetes, the New York City medical examiner's office has revealed.

Ms Trachtenberg, who is best known for her roles in Gossip Girl and Buffy The Vampire Slayer, was found dead at her New York apartment in February at the age of 39.

An unnamed source told NBC News Ms Trachtenberg had received a liver transplant before her death, but the timing and reason for the operation have not been revealed.

Medical officials did not perform a full post-mortem examination, but said toxicology tests determined Ms Trachtenberg's cause of death.

Ms Trachtenberg's family, who are Orthodox Jews, had reportedly objected to an autopsy due to religious reasons.

A representative for Ms Trachtenberg confirmed her death in February with a statement that read: “It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time.”

Tributes poured in for the Gossip Girl star. Picture: Getty

Born on October 11 1985 in New York, Ms Trachtenberg began her acting career at the age of three, appearing in adverts before landing roles on TV.

In 1992, she secured a recurring role in the children’s sitcom, The Adventures Of Pete & Pete, and in 1996 she starred in the film, Harriet The Spy as an 11-year-old given to spying on neighbours and classmates and concocting outrageous lies to embellish the every day details in her private journal.

She was also known for playing Penny in the 1999 spy film, Inspector Gadget, and Jenny in the 2004 movie, EuroTrip.

In 2005, she starred opposite Kim Cattrall in Ice Princess and was also in the 2009 teen comedy, 17 Again, alongside Zac Efron.

More recently, Ms Trachtenberg reprised her role in the second series of the Gossip Girl sequel.

Michelle Trachtenberg was a child star. Picture: Alamy

Ms Trachtenberg's former co-stars lead tributes to the star following her death.

Actress Blake Lively urged the world to remember her co-star’s “work and huge heart”.

Writing on her Instagram story at the time, Ms Lively captioned a photo of the pair: “Everything she did, she did 200%.

“She laughed the fullest at someone’s joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself.

“Time passes. You take for granted that you get the chance to see an old friend. To paraphrase, the real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday. Hold those you love and have loved dear.”

Her Buffy The Vampire Slayer co-stars also paid tribute to their “little sister”.

Emma Caulfield, who starred as Anya Jenkins in the supernatural drama, said the cast had “lost a little sister” in a post shared to her Instagram story where she referred to the actress as “Mish Mish”

How I Met Your Mother actress Alyson Hannigan, who played Willow Rosenberg, shared a series of photos of Ms Trachtenberg including old pictures from when they shared scenes.

She said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy. My thoughts are with Michelle’s family and friends.”