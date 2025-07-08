'I will not go quietly': Masterchef star Gregg Wallace slams 'slanderous' BBC amid reports of sacking

8 July 2025, 15:42 | Updated: 8 July 2025, 16:31

Gregg Wallace
Gregg Wallace has blasted the "slanderous" BBC amid reports he has been sacked from the organisation. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Former Masterchef star Gregg Wallace has blasted the "slanderous" BBC amid reports he has been sacked from the organisation.

Back in November, the former greengrocer "stepped away" from presenting the much-loved cooking show while an investigation was launched into claims of historic misconduct.

13 people made complaints of inappropriate sexual comments against him over a 17-year period.

Now, the accusations from Wallace come following the conclusion of the nine-month investigation - known as the Silkins Report - into the allegations.

He claims he has been cleared by the report of the "most serious and sensational accusations made against me."

He added the "most damaging claims (including allegations from public figures which have not been upheld) were found to be baseless after a full and forensic six-month investigation".

However, he added the reports finds him guilty of inappropriate language between 2005 and 2018

"I recognise that some of my humour and language, at times, was inappropriate. For that, I apologise without reservation."

Boisdale Life Editor's Lunch & Awards 2023
13 people made complaints of inappropriate sexual comments against Wallace over a 17-year period. Picture: Getty

In a lengthy statement he said: "I will not go quietly. I will not be cancelled for convenience.

"I was tried by media and hung out to dry well before the facts were established.

"The full story of this incredible injustice must be told and it is very much a matter of public."

The BBC iPlayer appdisplaying episodes of Masterchef available to watch on demand
Picture: Alamy

He added that the BBC is "no longer providing balanced and impartial public service journalism.

Instead, it is "peddling baseless and sensationalised gossip masquerading as properly corroborated stories".

A BBC spokesperson said: “Banijay UK instructed the law firm Lewis Silkin to run an investigation into allegations against Gregg Wallace.

"We are not going to comment until the investigation is complete and the findings are published.”

